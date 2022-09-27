Home States Kerala

Expelled Kerala nun Lucy Kalappura alleges convent denying basic amenities, begins fasting

The convent authorities have been blatantly violating the directives passed as an interlocutory order by a Mananthavady court', Sr Lucy said.

Published: 27th September 2022 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sister Lucy Kalappura

Sister Lucy Kalappura (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By PTI

WAYANAD: Sister Lucy Kalappura, who had protested against Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case and was expelled by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation, began an indefinite fast on Tuesday before the convent in nearby Mananthavady, alleging that she was denied basic amenities there.

The nun came out with serious accusations against the convent authorities that she had been denied food and other facilities of the institution, where she was allowed by a local court to stay till the case against the bishop was over.

She alleged that she has been isolated and humiliated by fellow inmates of the convent.

"The convent authorities have been blatantly violating the directives passed as an interlocutory order by a Mananthavady court", Sr Lucy said adding that a team of police from Vellamunda station came and met her and convent authorities recently.

Kalappura (56), who took part in a protest by nuns belonging to Missionaries of Jesus Congregation seeking the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, was expelled by the FCC under the Roman Catholic Church in August 2019.

Consequent to this, she had been asked to vacate her convent.

However, a court here had last year allowed her to stay at the FCC convent until the case regarding her eviction is decided.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sister Lucy Kalappura Bishop Franco Mulakkal kerala nun rape case
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp