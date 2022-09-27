Home States Kerala

IUML leader among three held for fund fraud

The case was registered against the committee members as they were the office-bearers in the period between 2011 and 2018.

Published: 27th September 2022

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Three persons, including IUML state secretary Adbul Rahman Kallayi, were arrested based on a complaint regarding misappropriation of fund in connection with the construction of Juma Masjid at Mattannur.

Mattannur police recorded the arrest after seven-hour-long interrogation of Kallayi, Mahallu committee president M C Kunjammad and Mahallu committee secretary U Mahroof. Kallayi is a former president of Mahallu committee. Since all three people were granted anticipatory bail by the court, they were released after recording the  arrest.

The case was registered against the committee members as they were the office-bearers in the period between 2011 and 2018. It was based on a complaint lodged by M P Shameer, Jama-ath committee general body member, with the Mattannur police. In the complaint, it was alleged that crores of rupees were swindled by a group of people in connection with the renovation of Mattannur Town Juma Masjid. It was also alleged that the construction was done without the consent of Waqf Board.

