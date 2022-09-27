Home States Kerala

Konni Medical College to get 100 MBBS seats

During this government’s tenure so far, two medical colleges in the state have received the NMC approval for starting MBBS classes.

An aerial view of the Konni Medical College | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Health Minister Veena George on Monday said Konni Medical College in Pathanamthitta has received the the National Medical Commission nod for 100 MBBS seats and the admission to these will start from this academic year.

“With the new 100 MBBS seats, the state has a total of 1,655  MBBS seats in the government sector now. With this, a long-standing dream of the district has been fulfilled. Large-scale development activities can be carried out in the medical college as it has received the NMC permission.

This medical college can be upgraded to the standard of other medical colleges in the state in a phased manner. We have facilitated all procedures for starting teaching from this academic year,” said the minister.  

During this government’s tenure so far, two medical colleges in the state have received the NMC approval for starting MBBS classes. “It has increased the medical seats by 200 in the state. Nursing colleges were also started in Kollam and Mancheri medical colleges, paving the way for giving admission to 120 students. Currently, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College has 250 seats, while medical colleges in Kollam have 110 seats, Konni 100, Alappuzha 175,  Kottayam 175, Idukki 100, Ernakulam  110, Thrissur 175,  Mancheri 110, Kozhikode 250 and Kannur 100 seats,” she said. The state government had made prompt interventions for getting the recognition for Konni Medical College.

