PFI on radar: Raids continue on shops, firms in Kannur

The raids are being conducted in the wake of the violence unleashed during the hartal called by PFI on Friday.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Police bringing out PFI leaders after producing them in the NIA Court in Kochi on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The police raid on shops and other establishments of people who have suspected connections with Popular Front of India, continues in the district. On Monday, the police continued its raids at Taliparamba, Payyannur, Pazhayangadi and Mattannur. The raids are being conducted in the wake of the violence unleashed during the hartal called by PFI on Friday.

At Taliparamba, police raided two shops at Manna and Chenayannur, under the leadership of SHO A V Dinesh. The raid on the biscuit wholesale shop in front of Seeth HSS, Manna, was held around 2 pm. The shop is owned by Shuhood, Taliparamba area president of PFI. After this, the police conducted a raid on Citizen Machineries and Scaffold at Chenayannur, owned by Anas, a PFI activist.The raids on Monday were the continuation of the raids conducted on Sunday in the shops and establishments of people suspected to have links with the PFI.

