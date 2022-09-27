Verbal abuse of anchor: Sreenath Bhasi arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested on Monday in a case related to the alleged verbal abuse of a woman anchor of an online channel. He has been accused of outraging the modesty of woman. The arrest was recorded at the Maradu police station where he was summoned for interrogation.

Actor Sreenath Bhasi comes out of the Maradu police station in Kochi

after getting bail on Monday | A Sanesh

The woman had lodged the complaint after the actor used foul language during a promotion event of his new film Chattambi. The woman has also lodged a complaint with women’s commission. The police have also collected the visuals of the interview held at a hotel in Kochi. The producers’ association will also seek an explanation from the actor on the incident.

Following the complaint, the actor had responded that he had neither insulted the interviewer nor hurled any abuse at her. The police said the visuals of the interview would play a crucial role in the case.

