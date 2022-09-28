Home States Kerala

AK Antony junks Congress succession rumours, reaches Delhi

Before leaving, Antony, 81, rubbished rumours that he was tipped to succeed Sonia as the party’s national head.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader AK Antony

Senior Congress leader AK Antony (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bogged down by the ongoing drama in Rajasthan and the uncertainty over the party’s official candidate for the presidential poll, the Congress high command summoned veteran leader AK Antony to New Delhi on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi summoned the former union minister in his capacity as chairman of the AICC disciplinary committee. The move comes after the party sought explanation from MLAs loyal to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for skipping the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday and working towards thwarting the chances of Sachin Pilot to succeed Gehlot.

Before leaving, Antony, 81, rubbished rumours that he was tipped to succeed Sonia as the party’s national head. “I relocated to Thiruvananthapuram after bidding adieu from active politics. My health has not been very good after the pandemic,” he told reporters.

Issues plaguing party will be resolved: Antony

Antony also expressed confidence that the current issues plaguing the party would be resolved soon. It is learnt he will meet Sonia on Wednesday. Despite holding marathon talks at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi over the last few days, the high command has failed to resolve the crisis in Rajasthan that emerged after Gehlot loyalists objected to the national leadership’s move to make him the Congress president and choose Pilot as the CM.

With the presidential poll process also getting complex by the day, Sonia urged Antony to join her in addressing the crisis. Congress national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal is already in New Delhi, reaching there on Monday after excusing himself from the Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AK Antony Congress
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp