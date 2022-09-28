Call for anti-rabies shots for everyone in Kerala

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An increase in the chances of getting rabies infection has prompted health experts to recommend all to take anti-rabies vaccine before the animal attack. A general immunity against rabies not only prevents deaths but also reduces the burgeoning cost of anti-rabies serum, a costly medicine given in addition to regular vaccines. Though the idea was considered an extravagance a few years ago, the increase in rabies cases and the cost involved in after-bite immunisation made it a requirement in the present situation.

According to the health department, the number of dog bites alone has increased from 60,000 in 2013 to 1.37 lakh in 2016. It became 2.2 lakh in 2021. It has crossed two lakh in the first eight months of 2022. The human cost has also increased as 21 rabies deaths have been reported this year compared to 11 last year. The government provides the anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin (serum) free of cost in government hospitals.

The demand for serum has grown almost five times in the last five years and eats into the budget meant for other medical purchases which include essential medicines. Among the two lakh exposures, almost 85% needed immunoglobulin which makes the present style of management more and more costly. All these factors have resulted in a growing consensus among health experts to include the anti-rabies vaccine as an essential component of the regular vaccination.

Already, the World Health Organisation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the USA have given guidelines for pre-exposure prophylaxis, which is a medicine taken to prevent getting the infection, for rabies. When a vaccinated person gets a dog bite, she or he can attain immunity with the help of two booster doses and can safely avoid the costly serum, according to experts. The Indian Academy of Pediatricians (IAP) has already recommended it for children.

“The children below 15 year of age form 30-60% of the victims of dog bites. Another factor which makes them susceptible to succumb to rabies and failure of treatment is because they are more likely to get the bites on the head and neck, face, eyes etc because of their shorter height. Kids interact with pet animals an in unsafe manner and most of the injuries like dangerous licks and scratches are missed by the parents,” said Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor of paediatrics in MES Medical College, Malappuram.

