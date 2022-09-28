Kerala police maintain high alert after centre bans Popular Front of India

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have received communications from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its eight frontal organizations.

The sources in the police headquarters said the department has sounded high-alert in the state and strict action will be taken against those who try to defy the ban and regroup the proscribed organizations.

The sources added that the department has started verifying the bank accounts to check whether the PFI had set up alternate bank accounts other than the ones that have been frozen by the central agencies.

"We will check if there are alternate bank accounts set up by these outfits. Also, the offices will have to be sealed and the name boards will be removed," said a senior officer.

The offices of the PFI in the state will be searched, and senior functionaries will be taken into custody, the sources added.

State Police Chief Anil Kant, meanwhile, will meet CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (today) to discuss the next course of action.

