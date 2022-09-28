Home States Kerala

Malayalam actresses alleges sexual assault at mall in Kozhikode

My colleague also had a similar experience. She reacted...but I couldn't in that situation as I was dumbstruck for a moment...," the actress said in last night's post.

Published: 28th September 2022 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

(Photo| Express Illustration)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: In a shocking revelation through her post on Instagram, a popular Malayalam film actress has said she experienced sexual misconduct during a promotional event for her film ' 'Saturday Night' at a mall in this north Kerala district.

Expressing her anguish and concern over the "sexual frustration" of the people, the post said another actress also had a similar experience during the event held late on Tuesday night at the busy mall.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platforms soon and the local TV channels aired the same.

ALSO READ | Sexual assault most traumatic, says Kerala HC; directs govt to promote '112' helpline

"Kozhikode is a place I loved a lot. But, tonight while returning after a programme, a person from the crowd grabbed me. It disgusts me to say where! Are people around us so frustrated? We had been to several places as part of the promotion. But, I never had such a pathetic experience anywhere else. My colleague also had a similar experience. She reacted...but I couldn't in that situation as I was dumbstruck for a moment...," the actress said in last night's post.

The other actress, who had been subjected to misbehaviour from the crowd, also shared the harrowing experience through her Instagram page.

She said the mall was overcrowded and security personnel were struggling to manage the rush.

A person had misbehaved with one of her co-stars but she could not react, the actress said.

"Later, I also encountered a similar experience but I reacted....I wish that no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life...," she said and wanted the guilty to be punished.

Police said an investigation has been launched and efforts are on to identify and trace the culprits.

A promotion event held at the same mall a month ago had to be cut short as the crowd assembled there to witness their favourite actor went out of control.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault Malayalam actress Kozhikode Kozhikode mall
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp