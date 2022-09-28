Sabarimala melsanthi: Nine shortlisted

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The two-day interview for the selection of new melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples concluded at Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday with the shortlisting of nine candidates each, subject to the final approval of the Kerala High Court.

The six-member selection committee, including TDB president K Anandagopan, member P M Thankappan, devaswom commissioner B S Prakash, Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajivaru and Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru and Parameswaran Nampoothiri of Thantravidya Peedom, selected the nine candidates each for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples from 36 and 26 applicants respectively after preliminary scrutiny, devaswom sources said.

The final selection of new melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be held through a draw of lots to be held at Sannidhanam on the first day of the Malayalam month of Thulam on October 18.

SABARIMALA: The two-day interview for the selection of new melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples concluded at Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday with the shortlisting of nine candidates each, subject to the final approval of the Kerala High Court. The six-member selection committee, including TDB president K Anandagopan, member P M Thankappan, devaswom commissioner B S Prakash, Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajivaru and Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru and Parameswaran Nampoothiri of Thantravidya Peedom, selected the nine candidates each for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples from 36 and 26 applicants respectively after preliminary scrutiny, devaswom sources said. The final selection of new melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be held through a draw of lots to be held at Sannidhanam on the first day of the Malayalam month of Thulam on October 18.