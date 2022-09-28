Home States Kerala

Sabarimala melsanthi: Nine shortlisted

Published: 28th September 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The two-day interview for the selection of new melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples concluded at Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday with the shortlisting of nine candidates each, subject to the final approval of the Kerala High Court.

The six-member selection committee, including TDB president K Anandagopan, member P M Thankappan, devaswom commissioner B S Prakash, Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajivaru and Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru and Parameswaran Nampoothiri of Thantravidya Peedom, selected the nine candidates each for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples from 36 and 26 applicants respectively after preliminary scrutiny, devaswom sources said.

The final selection of new melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be held through a draw of lots to be held at Sannidhanam on the first day of the Malayalam month of Thulam on October 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp