Home States Kerala

Kerala youth Congress leader bail plea rejected in AKG Centre attack case

Jithin was arrested for allegedly hurling explosives at the AKG Centre on June 30. The attack was in response to the CPM attack on KPCC Office and the office of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. 

Published: 29th September 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bail application moved by youth Congress leader V Jithin arrested by the crime branch in the AKG Centre attack case was rejected.

The prosecution claimed that the accused was not cooperating with the probe and hence granting him bail would send a wrong message. The Judicial first class Magistrate court concurred with this view and turned down the bail plea.

Jithin was arrested by the crime branch on September 22 for allegedly hurling explosives at the AKG Centre on June 30.  The accused had used explosives prepared out of potassium chloride, a banned chemical and that made the offence more serious.

The defence counsel argued that Jithin was a layman and had no powers to destroy evidence or influence witnesses. The prosecution strongly contested these arguments and informed the court of the previous criminal antecedents of the accused. It also added there were more accused in the case and they need to be arrested.

ALSO READ | Damage to Mahatma Gandhi photo: Two staff of Rahul's Wayanad office among four arrested

The CPM leaders had alleged that Congress was behind the attack, but the delay in arresting the suspect gave birth to various rumours. Congress had countered the CPM allegation claiming that the attack could have been an insider job.

The crime branch had claimed that Jithin was identified from the enhanced video footage with his shirt and shoes. It also alleged that more local Congress leaders were involved in the case.

The sleuths claimed Jithin executed the attack in response to the CPM attack on KPCC Office and the office of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Jithin AKG Centre attack CPM KPCC
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp