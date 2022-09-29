Kerala youth Congress leader bail plea rejected in AKG Centre attack case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bail application moved by youth Congress leader V Jithin arrested by the crime branch in the AKG Centre attack case was rejected.

The prosecution claimed that the accused was not cooperating with the probe and hence granting him bail would send a wrong message. The Judicial first class Magistrate court concurred with this view and turned down the bail plea.

Jithin was arrested by the crime branch on September 22 for allegedly hurling explosives at the AKG Centre on June 30. The accused had used explosives prepared out of potassium chloride, a banned chemical and that made the offence more serious.

The defence counsel argued that Jithin was a layman and had no powers to destroy evidence or influence witnesses. The prosecution strongly contested these arguments and informed the court of the previous criminal antecedents of the accused. It also added there were more accused in the case and they need to be arrested.

The CPM leaders had alleged that Congress was behind the attack, but the delay in arresting the suspect gave birth to various rumours. Congress had countered the CPM allegation claiming that the attack could have been an insider job.

The crime branch had claimed that Jithin was identified from the enhanced video footage with his shirt and shoes. It also alleged that more local Congress leaders were involved in the case.

The sleuths claimed Jithin executed the attack in response to the CPM attack on KPCC Office and the office of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

