Russia aims to nearly double tourist arrivals to Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at doubling tourist arrivals from Russia and encouraging more visitors from the state to visit the country, the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation here will hold a bilateral travel and tourism fair in the capital from November 29 to December 1.

Tour operators from both countries along with representatives of hotels and resorts from the state and various regions in Russia will participate in the event named named ‘Indo-Russian Travel and Tourism Fair.’ The event will be held in association with the tourism department and the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram. According to Ratheesh C Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation, the upcoming tourist season is ideal for attracting maximum number of visitors from Russia to the state.

During pre-Covid times, around 35,000 tourists from Russia visited the state. The number is expected to nearly double with aggressive tourism promotion initiatives, he said. The number of Indian tourists visiting Russia is also on the rise, the Hon Consul said. The fair will be inaugurated on November 29 at Tagore Theatre and will be held at Mount Carmel Convention Centre on November 30 and December 1.

