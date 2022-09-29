Home States Kerala

Russia aims to nearly double tourist arrivals to Kerala

During pre-Covid times, around 35,000 tourists from Russia visited the state.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Tourist, tourism, traveller

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at doubling tourist arrivals from Russia and encouraging more visitors from the state to visit the country, the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation here will hold a bilateral travel and tourism fair in the capital from November 29 to December 1.

Tour operators from both countries along with representatives of hotels and resorts from the state and various regions in Russia will participate in the event named named ‘Indo-Russian Travel and Tourism Fair.’ The event will be held in association with the tourism department and the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram. According to Ratheesh C Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation, the upcoming tourist season is ideal for attracting maximum number of visitors from Russia to the state.

During pre-Covid times, around 35,000 tourists from Russia visited the state. The number is expected to nearly double with aggressive tourism promotion initiatives, he said. The number of Indian tourists visiting Russia is also on the rise, the Hon Consul said. The fair will be inaugurated on November 29 at Tagore Theatre and will be held at Mount Carmel Convention Centre on November 30 and December 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Kerala Kerala Tourism
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp