Pay Rs 5.2 crore to KSRTC as hartal damages: Kerala HC tells PFI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed PFI and its state general secretary A Abdul Sathar to deposit Rs 5.2 crore for the damage caused to the government and KSRTC during the outfit’s September 23 hartal.

It told PFI to deposit the money with the additional chief secretary (home). It also asked the government to arraign Sathar in all the cases filed in connection with the hartal. A division bench of Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C P Muhammed Nias said if the amount is not deposited within two weeks, the government should take steps to proceed against assets of PFI and that of its office-bearers, including Sathar.

PFI responsible for damage caused by members, says HC

The court also considered KSRTC’s plea seeking Rs 5.06 crore in damages from PFI.

“The amount shall be provisional and duly accounted for and held by the government in a separate account for disbursal to claimants identified by the claims commissioner. PFI and its leaders will also be liable for further amounts found to be payable to claimants in the adjudication proceedings before the commissioner,” said the court.

It said the magistrates/sessions courts, while considering the bail pleas of those booked in connection with the hartal, should ensure that payment of any amount quantified towards damage/destruction of property by any of the accused is realised from that person as a condition.

The government submitted that KSRTC bore the brunt of the loss. “PFI workers attacked its buses at several places. The corporation suffered a loss of approximately Rs 25 lakh. Stoppage of schedules also affected its revenue. Hence, its loss will be much higher,” the government told the court.

For the destruction of public properties, 63 cases have been registered and 48 persons arrested, said the government, adding that more arrests will be made in the coming days. “Damage to public roads couldn’t be calculated as the reports from experts are pending,” said the government.

The bench said: “We are of the firm view that PFI and its leaders are wholly and directly responsible for the injuries inflicted on our citizens by their supporters and for the damage/destruction caused to public/private property they caused.”

