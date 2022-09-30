Home States Kerala

Pinarayi for phased PFI ban, tells police not to show any haste

The CM told a meeting of all district collectors and police officers to take utmost care to prevent communal flare-ups.

Published: 30th September 2022

A man cycles past a PFI flagmast at Kothi beach in Kozhikode as the sun sets on Thursday | E Gokul

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed the police top brass to implement the Centre’s five-year ban on PFI and its eight affiliates in phases and after covering all legal aspects, instead of rushing into action, to ensure there are no lapses.

The CM told a meeting of all district collectors and police officers to take utmost care to prevent communal flare-ups. “There should not be any undue haste,” he said. The government has tasked collectors, city police commissioners and district police chiefs (DPCs) with taking steps under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The officers will be responsible for ascertaining whether the money, security or credits that former PFI members or leaders hold is intended to be used for unlawful association and for notifying the places used for such association.

State police chief Anil Kant too held a closed-door meeting with senior officials — DPCs and above — on the PFI ban. Sources said some DPCs expressed lack of clarity on how to deal with buildings that functioned as PFI offices but are not registered in the names of the outfit or its other banned affiliates.

Only some PFI offices are in its name, say police
“Only a few PFI offices are registered in its name. Rest are registered to other trusts and collectives. Some DPCs sought clarity on dealing with this issue,” said one of the officers who attended the meeting, adding that it has been decided to seal the offices in a phased manner to prevent any confusion. Kant gave instructions to the DPCs on the measures they need to take following the ban. DIGs, IGs and ADGP Law and Order will monitor the implementation.

