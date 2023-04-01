Home States Kerala

How chapati made its way into Kerala

The introduction of the chapati on a large scale would have helped drive the agitation, but as with all food, that is difficult to quantify.

Published: 01st April 2023

chapati

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

VAIKOM: It set in motion a social — and gastronomic — revolution! The centenary of the Vaikom Satyagraha, a non-violent agitation to eradicate untouchability in the erstwhile Kingdom of Travancore, is also an occasion to celebrate the mass introduction of the humble ‘chapati’ in the state. 

People from various regions of pre-Independence India reached Vaikom to take part in the 19-month-long agitation and play a role in shaping the credentials of the future nation. They included a group of Sikh agitators from Punjab, under the Shiromani Prabandhak Committee.

According to P K Harikumar, a historian, who has compiled details of the satyagraha, people arrived from various corners of the mainland to make the stir a success. 

“The Sikh community played a major role. The group camped at the satyagraha grounds and prepared food, including chapati and halwa, and distributed it for free of cost among the agitators. It was similar to the scenes when farmers from Punjab agitated in Delhi against the anti-farmer policies. The Sikh group was part of the satyagraha for more than two months,” he told TNIE. 

They set up a langar — community kitchen — in Vaikom. Langars were introduced by Sikhism’s gurus and have been part of the community for centuries, serving food to all who visit gurdwaras. 

The introduction of the chapati on a large scale would have helped drive the agitation, but as with all food, that is difficult to quantify. “The chapati was not common in Travancore, Kochi or Malabar. So, we believe the Vaikom Satyagraha paved the way for the introduction of the dish in the state,” a historian said.

