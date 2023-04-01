Opposition alleges foul play against Lokayukta's decision to transfer CMDRF case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition has come out against the Lokayukta decision to transfer the CMDRF case to a wider bench saying that the ruling LDF has struck a big deal to scuttle the case.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran said that the accusation about a big deal has turned out to be true. With the verdict, the funeral of the only independent institution formed to fight corruption has been held. The chief minister, who came under flak for destroying the independence of the Lokayukta, is equally responsible for its downfall. The CM has lost all moral rights to continue in the post,” he said.

RSP state general secretary Shibu Baby John also came out against the ruling front. “The Lokayukta’s claim, after sitting on the issue for one year and twelve days, that they could not arrive at a consensus is weird,” he said.

However, CPM state secretary M V Govindan dismissed the allegation that the judges were subjected to the threat. “If a judge surrenders to threat, how can he be called a judge?” Govindan asked.

No need to come to conclusions before the final verdict: Minister Saseendran

Kozhikode: Forest Minister A K Saseendran said in Kozhikode on Friday that there is no need to make interpretations and come to conclusions before the final verdict of the Lokayukta in the CMDRF case is pronounced. The minister said once the verdict comes, the government will proceed legally.

Kerala Lokayukta on Friday referred the case alleging nepotism in the distribution of CMDRF to a larger bench. The case is registered against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 18 ministers. A division bench consisting of Justice Cyriac Joseph and Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid heard the case but could not come to a unanimous decision due to differences of opinion.

Lokayukta decision vindicates UDF stance, says IUML

Malappuram: The Lokayukta decision in the CMDRF case cannot be interpreted as a relief to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said IUML leadership on Friday.

“The verdict would have been a relief to the chief minister had the Lokayukta taken a stand that the CMDRF was not misused. The UDF had said the CMDRF could have been managed better. The fund was mismanaged by the government. The verdict justifies what the UDF had said earlier,” IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said.

