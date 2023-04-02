Two from Thrissur killed as Velankanni pilgrims’ bus overturns in TN's Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Two passengers, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed and 17 others seriously injured when a bus carrying 46 Velankanni pilgrims from Kerala overturned in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased are Lilly Varghese, 60, of Nellikkunnu, and Gjerard Jimmy of Varandarappilly.

The accident occurred around 5 am when the bus was negotiating a turn at Orathanadu, The pilgrims were on their way to offer Palm Sunday prayers at the Velankanni Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health. The driver reportedly fell asleep.

Nijo, the tour coordinator said, “We started the trip at 7 pm on Saturday. We were 46 passengers and two drivers. Since the Nagapattinam road is under maintenance, we took a detour via Orathanadu.” Nijo, who accompanied the tourists, suffered minor injuries.

The tour was organised by Morning Star Tours based out of Ollur, Thrissur. The company has been organising Velankanni trips for over 15 years and has a regular clientele. Revenue Minister K Rajan and District Collector Krishna Teja held a teleconference with the Thanjavur district collector.

“They have assured all steps to ensure the proper treatment of the injured. The 17 who suffered severe injuries are being treated at the Thanjavur medical college hospital,” the minister said.

THRISSUR: Two passengers, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed and 17 others seriously injured when a bus carrying 46 Velankanni pilgrims from Kerala overturned in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased are Lilly Varghese, 60, of Nellikkunnu, and Gjerard Jimmy of Varandarappilly. The accident occurred around 5 am when the bus was negotiating a turn at Orathanadu, The pilgrims were on their way to offer Palm Sunday prayers at the Velankanni Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health. The driver reportedly fell asleep. Nijo, the tour coordinator said, “We started the trip at 7 pm on Saturday. We were 46 passengers and two drivers. Since the Nagapattinam road is under maintenance, we took a detour via Orathanadu.” Nijo, who accompanied the tourists, suffered minor injuries. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The tour was organised by Morning Star Tours based out of Ollur, Thrissur. The company has been organising Velankanni trips for over 15 years and has a regular clientele. Revenue Minister K Rajan and District Collector Krishna Teja held a teleconference with the Thanjavur district collector. “They have assured all steps to ensure the proper treatment of the injured. The 17 who suffered severe injuries are being treated at the Thanjavur medical college hospital,” the minister said.