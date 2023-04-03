Home States Kerala

Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train

According to sources, the incident took place around 9.07 pm when the train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city.

Published: 03rd April 2023

Police

Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Four hours after the shocking incident of a man allegedly setting afire a co-passenger and injuring eight others in an express train, three dead bodies, including of a woman and a one-year-old child, were spotted between Elathur railway station and Korapuzha Bridge, here at 1 am on Monday.

According to the Elathur police, after the train reached Kannur, some passengers complained about a woman and a child missing. Later, their bodies were found on the tracks.

It is believed that the woman might have jumped out of the train when she heard that a fire had broken out. The woman reportedly hailed from Kannur and the one-year-old child was her nephew.

The body of a man, who had also jumped out, was recovered. He has not been identified yet.

Rasikh, a resident of Mattannur, who reached the Koyilandy taluk hospital with injuries, had given information that two people with him were missing.

These incidents occurred after an unidentified man wearing a red shirt and a cap poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on fire following an argument. The crime happened at around 9.07 pm on Sunday when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge here after crossing Kozhikode city.  

Both the accused and the victim escaped from the scene.

Sketch of the suspect released by the police.

At least 8 persons are said to be injured.

Among the injured, one person was admitted to a private hospital with serious injuries and some were shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital and a few others to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital.

