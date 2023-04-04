Home States Kerala

Kerala train fire: Youth in CCTV visuals was student bound for Mangaluru

The CCTV visuals soon went viral on social media and various news platforms after it was released by police officials.

Published: 04th April 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The youth wearing a red shirt seen in CCTV visuals was a major discussion point when the train attack incident near Elathur railway station was reported around 9pm on Sunday. The CCTV visuals soon went viral on social media and various news platforms after it was released by police officials.

However, a few hours later, the police confirmed that the person seen in the visuals was not involved in the train attack incident. There were also visuals of the man being picked up by a bike rider. Later, the police identified the youth in the footage as a student and a native of Kappad, who was heading towards the Kozhikode Railway station to catch a train to Mangaluru.

Speaking to TNIE, the youth in the CCTV footage (who did not want his name to be revealed) said, “I had no clue about what was happening in Elathur as I was busy catching my train to Mangaluru.” The youth, who is a student at a private college in Mangaluru, asked his friend to pick him up from Elathur and drop him at the railway station.

“It was after I woke up on Monday that I saw my mobile phone flooded with messages and videos from several people. The first message I read was from my friend who dropped me at the station. Immediately I informed my parents at Kappad and later they contacted the police and informed them about the details of my journey to Mangaluru,” he said. 

