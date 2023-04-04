Home States Kerala

Tribal man Madhu lynching case: Kerala court finds 14 out of the 16 accused men guilty

A crowd lynched Madhu on February 22, 2018. There were many twists in the case with 24 witnesses turning hostile with as many as three Special Public Prosecutors having only a brief stint.

Published: 04th April 2023 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala tribal youth Madhu who was lynched by a mob in 2018.

Kerala tribal youth Madhu who was lynched by a mob in 2018. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Tribes (POA) Act, Mannarkad, on Tuesday convicted 14 of the 16 accused in the case pertaining to the lynching of a 27-year-old tribal man in Palakkad.

Madhu was beaten to death after he was caught by a group of local people alleging theft on February 22, 2018. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Wednesday. 

The court charged 13 of the guilty under Section 304 (2) — culpable homicide not amounting to murder. In addition to this, 12 were charged additionally under the Prevention of Atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Tribes Act. While the fourth and the eleventh accused were acquitted as charges against them were less serious, the 16th accused was charged only under Section 352 of the IPC — minor assault. 

Those who were pronounced guilty were first accused :

  • first accused Hussein, 59, of Mecheriyil, Paakulam, Thavalam
  • second accused Marakkar, 41, of Killayil, Mukkali, Kallamala
  • third accused Shamsudheen, 41, of Pothuvachola, Mukkali, Kallamala
  • fifth accused Radhakrishnan
  • sixth accused Aboobacker, 39, of Pothuvachola, Kallamala, Mukkali
  • seventh accused Siddique, 46, of Kurrikal house, Padinjarepalla, Mukkali, Kallamala
  • eighth accused Ubaid, 33, of Thottiyil house, Mukkali, Kallamala
  • ninth accused Najeeb, 41, Viruthiyil, Mukkali
  • tenth accused Jaijumon, 52, of Mannampatta house, Mukkali, Kallamala
  • twelfth accused Sajeev, 38, of Puthenpurackal, Kottiyurkunnu, Kallamala
  • thirteenth accused Satheesh, 43, Murikada, Mukkali, Kallamala
  • fourteenth accused Hareesh, 42, of Cheruvil, Mukkali
  • fifteenth accused Biju, 45, of Cheruvil,  Mukkali
  • sixteenth accused Muneer, 36, of Viruthiyil, Mukkali

Madhu, A tribal youth from Chindukuru in Attappadi in Palakkad, was lynched by a crowd on February 22, 2018, on the charge that he had stolen some provisions from a shop. Madhu was just 27 years old when he was killed.

A trial that witnessed several twists and turns

The first accused was convicted under sections 143, 147, 323, 322 and 304 (2) r/w 149 of IPC. The second, third, fifth, sixth, seventh eighth, ninth, 10th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th accused were convicted under sections 143, 147, 323, 324,326, 367 and 304 (2) r/w 149 and also under 31 (d) of the SC/ST Act. 

The charges against the fourth accused, Aneesh, 38, of Kunnath, Kakkupadi, Kalkandi, was that he took the photos and videos of Madhu being harassed and beaten up by the mob and circulated them on social media while charges against the eleventh accused, Abdul Kareem, 52, of Cholayil, Mukkali, was that he called Madhu a thief. 

There were many twists and turns to the case with the first two special public prosecutors (SPP) P Gopinath and V T Reghunath expressing their inability to present before the court after a brief stint due to a variety of reasons. Subsequently, based on the demands of Madhu’s mother Malli, C Rajendran, a senior advocate of the High Court was appointed as SPP and Rajesh M Menon as the additional public prosecutor. 

The hearing in the case began on April 22, 2022. However, after a large number of witnesses turned hostile in the initial stages of the trial, Madhu’s mother approached the Director General of Prosecutions and demanded the replacement of C Rajendran. She also wanted Rajesh M Menon, the additional SPP to be appointed the SPP. Finally, Rajesh was made the SPP on June 26, 2022, and the examinations and arguments in the case were completed on March 10, 2023. 

Of the 103 people who were examined as witnesses, 24 turned hostile. Many of the relatives of Madhu themselves turned hostile. However, circumstantial and digital evidence, including photos and videos which were circulated on social media by the accused themselves, were presented by the prosecution effectively.

Only the fourth accused, Aneesh, 38, of Kunnath house, Kakkupadi, Kalkandi, and the eleventh accused, Abdul Kareem, 52 of Cholayil, Mukkali, Kallamala were acquitted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal man Madhu Kerala tribal man lynching tribal man murder Madhu Lynching case Attappadi SC/ST act Mob Lynching
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp