Expert panel may favour translocating Arikomban

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The expert committee formed by the Kerala High Court to advise the court on capturing and relocating Arikomban, the rogue elephant of Chinnakanal in Idukki district, will submit its report on Wednesday. Sources indicated that the panel is in favour of capturing and translocating the elephant which has destroyed around 100 houses in Chinnakanal and Santhanpara panchayats. The panel members met in Kochi on Tuesday to finalise the report.

According to sources, the report will reflect the sentiments of the local residents who are living in fear due to the constant presence of the rogue elephant in the area.

The panel will later submit a detailed report on ways to address the increasing incidents of human-elephant conflict across the state. The suggestions may include clearing elephant corridors, protecting habitats and bringing changes in crop pattern in forest fringe areas.

“We had explained the situation to the panel members during their visit to Anayirangal. The members said they understand the feelings of the people and it will reflect in the report. We hope the report will be in favour of the residents,” said Chinnakanal panchayat president Saly Baby.

However, conservation activists said capturing and translocating the elephant will be risky as two female elephants and two calves have been accompanying Arikomban. Meanwhile, the 71 - member forest team, including the rapid response team, from Wayanad is waiting for the court decision to capture the rogue elephant.

Meanwhile, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose has alleged that the proceedings of the expert committee are suspicious as they failed to hold discussions with the elected representatives from the region.

“The High Court had constituted the expert committee on March 29 to study and report the situation in Anayirangal. However, the panel members visited the area only on April 3 and they did not try to understand the problems faced by the local residents. They did not meet elected representatives including MP, MLA, and panchayat members. This approach is unacceptable,” he said.

KOCHI: The expert committee formed by the Kerala High Court to advise the court on capturing and relocating Arikomban, the rogue elephant of Chinnakanal in Idukki district, will submit its report on Wednesday. Sources indicated that the panel is in favour of capturing and translocating the elephant which has destroyed around 100 houses in Chinnakanal and Santhanpara panchayats. The panel members met in Kochi on Tuesday to finalise the report. According to sources, the report will reflect the sentiments of the local residents who are living in fear due to the constant presence of the rogue elephant in the area. The panel will later submit a detailed report on ways to address the increasing incidents of human-elephant conflict across the state. The suggestions may include clearing elephant corridors, protecting habitats and bringing changes in crop pattern in forest fringe areas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We had explained the situation to the panel members during their visit to Anayirangal. The members said they understand the feelings of the people and it will reflect in the report. We hope the report will be in favour of the residents,” said Chinnakanal panchayat president Saly Baby. However, conservation activists said capturing and translocating the elephant will be risky as two female elephants and two calves have been accompanying Arikomban. Meanwhile, the 71 - member forest team, including the rapid response team, from Wayanad is waiting for the court decision to capture the rogue elephant. Meanwhile, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose has alleged that the proceedings of the expert committee are suspicious as they failed to hold discussions with the elected representatives from the region. “The High Court had constituted the expert committee on March 29 to study and report the situation in Anayirangal. However, the panel members visited the area only on April 3 and they did not try to understand the problems faced by the local residents. They did not meet elected representatives including MP, MLA, and panchayat members. This approach is unacceptable,” he said.