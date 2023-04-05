NIA and ATS join Kerala train arson attack investigation

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/KANNUR/LUCKNOW : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined the probe into the Elathur train arson attack case to explore the possibility of a terror angle. On Tuesday, a three-member team of the NIA inspected the D1 and D2 compartments of the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train, where the attack took place, and is expected to visit the crime spot at Elathur soon.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at the national level is also investigating the details of the suspect in Noida. However, the incident is yet to be declared a terror act.

The search for the suspect in the case in which three people lost their lives and nine others suffered burn injuries is being conducted by an 18-member special investigation team comprising the Railway and the state police.

ADGP Ajith Kumar, who is overseeing the investigation, stated that multiple teams have been formed to locate the accused, but the investigation is still in its early stages. “The investigation has just begun and it is at a preliminary level.

Further information can only be provided as the investigation progresses. The police are gathering maximum information about Shahrukh Saifi, who is suspected to be the accused,” he said.

Meet reviews progress of investigation

While there are unverified reports about the suspect’s arrest in Kannur, two officers of the Railway Police Force (RPF) reached Noida and Ghaziabad, on Tuesday, in search of the suspect.

Earlier in the day, a source in Lucknow said a person suspected to be the prime accused was taken into custody by the Ghaziabad wing of UP ATS. But later in the day, UP ATS chief Naveen Arora denied it. According to another source, suspect Shahrukh Saifi has addresses in both Noida and Haryana. Adding to the suspense, there are reports that the suspect had reached Kerala only recently. However, the probe agencies are focusing on his background to ascertain his motive.

A high-level meeting of senior officials of the government, RPF, and Kerala Police was held in Kannur on Tuesday to review the progress of the investigation. The team also inspected the crime spot at Elathur. RPF Southern Zone IG M Eswara Rao inspected the coaches of the train and suggested the installation of additional CCTV cameras for security purposes.

