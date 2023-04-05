Home States Kerala

Sabarimala Development Authority to be formed to execute master plan

The Travancore Devaswom Board has been entrusted with the task and asked to submit a detailed report within a month.

Published: 05th April 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

A father-son duo climbing the holy steps of Sabarimala. There was a steep decline in arrival of devotees at Sabarimala - Express Photo | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala Development Authority will be constituted to coordinate and implement the works envisaged in the Sabarimala master plan. This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to review the development activities at the hill shrine.

Slots will be allotted in the morning for pilgrims who want ‘neyyabhishekham’ if they select that option while carrying out virtual queue booking. RFID scanners will be installed in various places between Pampa and Sannidhanam and also at the ‘pathinettam padi; and in front of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

The meeting decided to open the forest trek route to Sabarimala. Information regarding the resting places and guidelines to be followed by pilgrims will be delivered on the mobile phone once they register for virtual queue.

A comprehensive software will be developed to digitise activities from virtual queue booking to distribution of ‘prasadam’. Passes embedded with QR code will distributed which will be scanned automatically at important locations.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has been entrusted with the task and asked to submit a detailed report within a month.

Digital system will be put in place for offerings and money transactions will be converted to digital format. E-hundika system, that facilitates UPI-based payment through mobile phone upon scanning QR code, will be introduced. Facility will be provided to download coupon on prepayment while booking for ‘darshanam’ through virtual queue system. 

Online payment system will be put in place for payment of user fee at toilet complexes and parking fee. The chief minister suggested that special debit cards should be provided to pilgrims for use in shops and toilets at Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam. Steps will be taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply at Sannidhanam and adjoining areas. It was also decided that boards in various languages displaying rates of doli and counters should be set up. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala Development Authority 
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp