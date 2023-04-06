Anil Antony has betrayed his father on Maundy Thursday by joining BJP, says Congress

By PTI

THRISSUR: The Congress here came down heavily on Anil K Antony for joining the BJP, accusing him of "betraying his father and veteran party leader A K Antony on "Maundy Thursday".

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said Anil had not been given any party responsibilities and that his joining the BJP was not a matter of concern for the Congress.

"Today (Maundy Thursday) is the day of Judas (Iscariot) who betrayed Jesus Christ for a payment of 30 silver coins. Many such things will happen on that day. This (Anil joining BJP) should also be seen as such an incident," Sudhakaran told reporters here.

Reacting sharply, the KPCC chief said it was Anil's "present to his father" on Maundy Thursday.

According to the Bible, one of Christ's twelve disciples, Judas Iscariot, made an agreement with the authorities to betray Jesus in exchange for 30 pieces of silver, on a Wednesday, which came to be known as Holy Wednesday.

On the next day, which came to be known as Maundy Thursday, signifying the Last Supper of Christ, when Jesus joined his disciples after a prayer, Judas kissed him on the cheek to help authorities identify him.

Following Judas's betrayal, they took Jesus away and later crucified him on a Friday, which came to be known as Good Friday among Christians.

