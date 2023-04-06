'Damage done, arrest won’t make a difference', say Kerala train attack victims

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The arrest of the sole accused of the attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train has been welcomed all around. However, for those who went through the horrifying experience, the news provided little succour, given the severe agony and stress — apart from multiple questions — that they are now left with. Most of them feel that the arrest will not make any difference to them, as the attack has already taken a major toll on the lives of every person who travelled in D-1 and D-2 coaches of the train on the fateful day.

“We keep hearing people and officials say the liquid poured on us was petrol, but I strongly believe that it was not,” says Ruby Deepak, a native of Taliparamba and one of the victims.

ADGP M R Ajith Kumar at Kannur railway station

“A water-like fluid, which was odourless and colourless, was sprayed on us. At the same time, a close examination of the burns will reveal that they were not caused by petrol. The skin of the victims started melting as soon as the fire was set off. The liquid fell on my face and on my T-shirt. However, there were no burn marks. Instead, the fabric started to melt,” she recalled.

On the capture of the accused from Maharashtra, Ruby said, “None of us in coach D-1 saw the accused. So, it is hard for any of us to believe that the person being shown in the media is the real culprit. The fire lasted for a very short time, hardly five minutes. If the accused’s intention was to set fire to the train, he would never have carried out a small attack,” she opined.

Police examining the materials recovered from the bag

that was discarded by the attacker | E Gokul

“I saw people suffer. Since the train stopped on the Korapuzha Bridge and our coach was exactly on the bridge, we could not get out. People had to suffer till the train was moved to a nearby location. It was only after the police and fire and rescue services officials reached the spot that we were shifted to hospitals. Until then, the victims kept screaming in pain,” she added.

Ruby, along with five other friends, was in D-1. She was in the fifth row with a friend, and the other members of her group were sitting in the first two rows. They were affected the most. Ruby had been scrolling through her phone when the inflammable liquid splashed on her face and body.

She said, “Most of the people were running towards the D-1 coach, but I could not move for a long time as I was completely numb. The only option left was to move to the compartment behind us, which was an AC coach. Unfortunately, the AC coach door did not budge and I was stuck in the same coach. However, to my surprise, the fire settled down in no time,” she added.

E5 lakh compensation to be given to the next of kin of three people killed in the attack, the cabinet decided on Wednesday

KOZHIKODE: The arrest of the sole accused of the attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train has been welcomed all around. However, for those who went through the horrifying experience, the news provided little succour, given the severe agony and stress — apart from multiple questions — that they are now left with. Most of them feel that the arrest will not make any difference to them, as the attack has already taken a major toll on the lives of every person who travelled in D-1 and D-2 coaches of the train on the fateful day. “We keep hearing people and officials say the liquid poured on us was petrol, but I strongly believe that it was not,” says Ruby Deepak, a native of Taliparamba and one of the victims. ADGP M R Ajith Kumar at Kannur railway station “A water-like fluid, which was odourless and colourless, was sprayed on us. At the same time, a close examination of the burns will reveal that they were not caused by petrol. The skin of the victims started melting as soon as the fire was set off. The liquid fell on my face and on my T-shirt. However, there were no burn marks. Instead, the fabric started to melt,” she recalled. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the capture of the accused from Maharashtra, Ruby said, “None of us in coach D-1 saw the accused. So, it is hard for any of us to believe that the person being shown in the media is the real culprit. The fire lasted for a very short time, hardly five minutes. If the accused’s intention was to set fire to the train, he would never have carried out a small attack,” she opined. Police examining the materials recovered from the bag that was discarded by the attacker | E Gokul“I saw people suffer. Since the train stopped on the Korapuzha Bridge and our coach was exactly on the bridge, we could not get out. People had to suffer till the train was moved to a nearby location. It was only after the police and fire and rescue services officials reached the spot that we were shifted to hospitals. Until then, the victims kept screaming in pain,” she added. Ruby, along with five other friends, was in D-1. She was in the fifth row with a friend, and the other members of her group were sitting in the first two rows. They were affected the most. Ruby had been scrolling through her phone when the inflammable liquid splashed on her face and body. She said, “Most of the people were running towards the D-1 coach, but I could not move for a long time as I was completely numb. The only option left was to move to the compartment behind us, which was an AC coach. Unfortunately, the AC coach door did not budge and I was stuck in the same coach. However, to my surprise, the fire settled down in no time,” she added. E5 lakh compensation to be given to the next of kin of three people killed in the attack, the cabinet decided on Wednesday