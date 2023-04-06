Orukomban to house Arikomban as Kerala HC orders tusker’s capture and translocation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Arikomban, the rogue elephant that has spread terror among residents in and around Chinnakkanal, in Idukki, is to be captured, radio-collared and translocated to the Muthuvarachal/Orukomban area under the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, in Palakkad district.

A Kerala High Court division bench, comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P, on Wednesday issued the order based on a report of the five-member committee of experts (CoE). The members were unanimous in their opinion that the tusker must be captured, radio-collared and relocated to Muthuvarachal/Orukomban.

The CoE narrowed down on the location considering its plentiful food and water and natural resources required for the animal’s survival. The site of the relocation may gradually shape the animal’s behaviour making it less likely to seek anthropogenic resources over time. The site will also reduce the tusker’s likely involvement in future human-wildlife conflict, the court said.

The CoE also highlighted that Arikomban is presently in ‘musth’, but added that the translocation will not cause it any harm. The court directed the district collectors of Idukki, Thrissur, and Ernakulam to personally supervise the translocation of the animal while the convoy passes through their respective districts, so as to ensure it is carried out seamlessly and without any hindrance.

Constitute task force within a week, orders HC

The district police chiefs, through whose jurisdictions the convoy will pass, are to ensure that sufficient personnel are deployed and escort provided to ensure safe passage of the animal. KSEB has been instructed to suspend power supply for the necessary time to ensure no harm is caused to the animal by power cables.

The animal should be radio-collared using GPS and VHF technology, which, it is reported, can be procured for the purpose. Public shall not be permitted to videograph or transmit any images of the elephant being captured, transported or released at Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

“No celebrations or beating of drums or bursting of crackers shall be permitted anywhere near the animal after its capture or during transport. The of the concerned districts shall, if necessary, issue prohibitory orders,” the court held.

With a view to mitigating the anxiety and fear of the people most affected by the instances of human-animal conflict in Idukki district, the court constituted a task force, comprising revenue divisional officers, chief conservators of forest (Project Elephant), district police chiefs and presidents of the panchayat concerned.

The task force should be constituted within a week, and members should immediately proceed to formulate measures to prevent elephant incursions into human settlements within the territorial limits of the respective panchayats. In formulating the measures, they should consult the local people who are most affected by such instances of human-animal conflict.

A report with regard to the constitution of the task force, and the functioning thereof, shall be submitted before the court within three weeks by the district police chief, Idukki, the HC said.

The court also decided to initiate steps towards finding a lasting solution to the perennial problem of human-animal conflict in various districts, especially Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad. The court also directed the CoE to consider the proposals put forward by officers of the forest department in the document titled ‘Proposal on Conservation of Elephants at Anayirangal, Chinnakkanal, Devikulam range of Munnar forest division, Idukki’.

