Anil Antony has no independent political base in Kerala

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Throughout its history, the Congress in Kerala has provided opportunities to the sons and daughters of prominent leaders, but only a handful have managed to establish themselves as independent leaders. Anil Antony, the son of veteran leader AK Antony, was entrusted with party responsibilities three years ago, but like some others who followed in their parent’s footsteps, he failed to meet expectations.

Anil began working with the state Congress’ Digital Media Cell in 2019 and later became its chairman, and then AICC’s digital media coordinator. Moju Mohan, who worked as the party’s IT cell trainer with Anil, said that Anil had no connection with the party beyond being Antony’s son.

“He lived comfortably on the fortunes that he got only because his father was the Congress chief minister. When his father moved to Delhi from Kerala to become the Defence Minister, he pursued higher education and made some friends in Delhi,” he said.

K Muraleedharan entered politics with the backing of his father, former chief minister K Karunakaran, and despite facing criticism for it, he has established himself as a prominent leader within the party. K S Sabarinadhan, son of the late G Karthikeyan, and Hibi Eden, MP, son of the late George Eden, are also seen as emerging leaders in Congress politics.

Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of Karunakaran, holds organisational responsibilities within the party but her prospects for the future were dimmed by two consecutive poll defeats in Thrissur.

Achu Oommen, daughter of former CM Oommen Chandy, was active in student politics through KSU during her studies but did not achieve any significant positions before leaving the political arena and moving abroad. Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, currently serves as chairman of the outreach cell of the Indian Youth Congress and is working to build his political base beyond his father’s shadow.

Although his father Antony was the face of the party for several decades, Anil has no independent political base in Kerala. Political commentator and veteran journalist P Sujathan noted that, unlike other political figures, Anil is a professional and has not held a position that can gain public acceptance within Congress.

“His decision to join the BJP will certainly have an impact, as the CPM is likely to raise the issue during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP can also make political gains by highlighting that the son of a stalwart Congress leader has joined forces with them,” he added.

It is noteworthy that Muraleedharan has refuted rumours about his switch to the BJP. Muraleedharan, who has earned the support of party workers through his work as state Congress president and as a member of the state assembly and parliament, took to Facebook to declare that he would continue as a Congress worker and criticised those who tried to label Karunakaran’s son as a ‘Sanghi’.

