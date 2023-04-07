Home States Kerala

Kerala train arson attack: Lapses in moving Saifi leave cops red-faced

The accused was brought to Kerala in an Innova car from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, but the team shifted to another car as they entered the state.

Published: 07th April 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala-Kozhikode_train-fire_arson_attack

On April 5, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested Noida's Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the train arson attack case from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. The officials reached there based on a tip-off t

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The special investigation team transporting the train arson attack accused, Shahrukh Saifi, to Kozhikode had to change three vehicles — after two broke down in Kannur — raising question marks over the security arrangements put in place by the state police to transport a high-profile asset.

The vehicle the team changed into at the Kerala-Karnataka border suffered a burst tyre at Kannur’s Kadachira around 3.30 am. It took 45 minutes for Edakkad police to reach the spot and secure the vehicle. Meanwhile, residents, who had come to know of the incident, started to gather around the vehicle to catch a glimpse of the accused. Police had to struggle to control the situation.

Another vehicle was arranged for the team. Unfortunately, the vehicle belonging to Kannur ATS that was brought to the scene also developed a snag and failed to start. The accused and the three policemen accompanying him had to wait at Kadachira for another 45 minutes. It was later in a vehicle belonging to a Kannur police officer that the team reached Kozhikode.

ALSO READ| Kerala train fire incident: Police nab suspect from Maharashtra

The accused was brought to Kerala in an Innova car from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, but the team shifted to another car as they entered the state. The severe lapses in securing the accused have come in for criticism from various quarters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahrukh Saifi arson attack
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp