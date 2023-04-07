Kerala train arson attack: Lapses in moving Saifi leave cops red-faced

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The special investigation team transporting the train arson attack accused, Shahrukh Saifi, to Kozhikode had to change three vehicles — after two broke down in Kannur — raising question marks over the security arrangements put in place by the state police to transport a high-profile asset.

The vehicle the team changed into at the Kerala-Karnataka border suffered a burst tyre at Kannur’s Kadachira around 3.30 am. It took 45 minutes for Edakkad police to reach the spot and secure the vehicle. Meanwhile, residents, who had come to know of the incident, started to gather around the vehicle to catch a glimpse of the accused. Police had to struggle to control the situation.

Another vehicle was arranged for the team. Unfortunately, the vehicle belonging to Kannur ATS that was brought to the scene also developed a snag and failed to start. The accused and the three policemen accompanying him had to wait at Kadachira for another 45 minutes. It was later in a vehicle belonging to a Kannur police officer that the team reached Kozhikode.

ALSO READ| Kerala train fire incident: Police nab suspect from Maharashtra

The accused was brought to Kerala in an Innova car from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, but the team shifted to another car as they entered the state. The severe lapses in securing the accused have come in for criticism from various quarters.

KOZHIKODE: The special investigation team transporting the train arson attack accused, Shahrukh Saifi, to Kozhikode had to change three vehicles — after two broke down in Kannur — raising question marks over the security arrangements put in place by the state police to transport a high-profile asset. The vehicle the team changed into at the Kerala-Karnataka border suffered a burst tyre at Kannur’s Kadachira around 3.30 am. It took 45 minutes for Edakkad police to reach the spot and secure the vehicle. Meanwhile, residents, who had come to know of the incident, started to gather around the vehicle to catch a glimpse of the accused. Police had to struggle to control the situation. Another vehicle was arranged for the team. Unfortunately, the vehicle belonging to Kannur ATS that was brought to the scene also developed a snag and failed to start. The accused and the three policemen accompanying him had to wait at Kadachira for another 45 minutes. It was later in a vehicle belonging to a Kannur police officer that the team reached Kozhikode.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ| Kerala train fire incident: Police nab suspect from Maharashtra The accused was brought to Kerala in an Innova car from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, but the team shifted to another car as they entered the state. The severe lapses in securing the accused have come in for criticism from various quarters.