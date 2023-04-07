Returning to nature only way to escape impact of pollution: Ali Manikfan

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Marine researcher and Padma Shri awardee Ali Manikfan emphasised the need to return to nature as the only way to escape the impact of pollution, which has led to rising temperatures and natural disasters due to carbon dioxide released into the air.

Speaking as the chief guest at the National Workshop organised by the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in Kochi, Manikfan shared his experiences growing up on Minicoy, the Lakshadweep island, where people used to rely on tubers, coconuts, and fish for their existence. However, the introduction of rice and other products from the mainland in 1956 caused a cultural shift, resulting in people leaving the island and settling on the mainland.

Manikfan, who speaks 14 languages, including French, German, and English, once constructed a ship using indigenous technology from Lakshadweep for Irish voyager Tim Sirven. The 27-metre vessel, named Sohar, was made of timber and coir and was used by Tim for a 9,000 km voyage from the Oman coast to China.

The ship is now kept at the palace of the Sultan of Oman. After dropping out of school after Class VII, Manikfan got a job at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) as a lab boy due to his keen observation of fish species in Lakshadweep lagoons.S Jones, a former director of the CMFRI, helped him in getting the job. He worked with the CMFRI for 20 years and discovered a rare fish that was named Abudefduf Manikfani after him. Manikfan also developed a lunar Hijri calendar, which he claims is the most scientific one to accurately calculate months and years.

(Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

“The burning of petroleum fuel has caused climate change but the concerns over rising sea levels and submergence of Lakshadweep islands are uncalled for. There is no change in the ecosystem of Lakshadweep. People from the mainland brought diesel generators for power generation in Lakshadweep which has polluted the water and atmosphere.

We should tap renewable energy sources,” said Manikfan. Regarding the intervention of the Lakshadweep administrator in the cultural sphere of the islands, Manikfan is of the view that no one should impose their culture on others.

“He wanted to stop the distribution of meat for mid-day meals in Lakshadweep. The people in the islands have been consuming meat for ages and nobody should interfere with the food culture,” he added.



