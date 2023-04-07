Home States Kerala

Train arson attack: Probe will cover all angles, says DGP

Regarding questions on the motive behind the attack and whether the incident was an act of terror, he said those details will be revealed only after a detailed interrogation.

Published: 07th April 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel take Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Elathur train attack case, to the special ward of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. (Photo| Express)

Police personnel take Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Elathur train attack case, to the special ward of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Anil Kant has said that the investigators probing the train arson case are covering all angles, including terrorism. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said the police are yet to start interrogation of suspect Shahrukh Saifi, who was nabbed from Ratnagiri on Tuesday. 

Anil said Shahrukh, who was brought to Kozhikode on Thursday morning, was being examined by a team of doctors from Kozhikode Medical College. “His interrogation will start only after his medical examination is over,” he said.

Regarding questions on the motive behind the attack and whether the incident was an act of terror, he said those details will be revealed only after a detailed interrogation.

Regarding invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the accused, the police chief added that they are looking into all aspects of the case and take a decision on the matter accordingly.

“We will verify his statements, and trace his movements and background. We will take a decision on the sections to be invoked after a detailed interrogation,” he said.

Anil Kant said the arrest was made during a coordinated operation jointly launched by the Special Investigation Team of the state police, Central agencies and the Maharashtra police. 

He said the police are yet to obtain the preliminary forensic report on the kind of incendiary used by the assailant to set fire to the coaches and added that the question of whether he carried out the attack alone can be answered only after the interrogation is over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
investigators train arson case Shahrukh Saifi UAPA
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp