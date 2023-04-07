Train arson attack: Probe will cover all angles, says DGP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Anil Kant has said that the investigators probing the train arson case are covering all angles, including terrorism. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said the police are yet to start interrogation of suspect Shahrukh Saifi, who was nabbed from Ratnagiri on Tuesday.

Anil said Shahrukh, who was brought to Kozhikode on Thursday morning, was being examined by a team of doctors from Kozhikode Medical College. “His interrogation will start only after his medical examination is over,” he said.

Regarding questions on the motive behind the attack and whether the incident was an act of terror, he said those details will be revealed only after a detailed interrogation.

Regarding invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the accused, the police chief added that they are looking into all aspects of the case and take a decision on the matter accordingly.

“We will verify his statements, and trace his movements and background. We will take a decision on the sections to be invoked after a detailed interrogation,” he said.

Anil Kant said the arrest was made during a coordinated operation jointly launched by the Special Investigation Team of the state police, Central agencies and the Maharashtra police.

He said the police are yet to obtain the preliminary forensic report on the kind of incendiary used by the assailant to set fire to the coaches and added that the question of whether he carried out the attack alone can be answered only after the interrogation is over.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Anil Kant has said that the investigators probing the train arson case are covering all angles, including terrorism. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said the police are yet to start interrogation of suspect Shahrukh Saifi, who was nabbed from Ratnagiri on Tuesday. Anil said Shahrukh, who was brought to Kozhikode on Thursday morning, was being examined by a team of doctors from Kozhikode Medical College. “His interrogation will start only after his medical examination is over,” he said. Regarding questions on the motive behind the attack and whether the incident was an act of terror, he said those details will be revealed only after a detailed interrogation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Regarding invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the accused, the police chief added that they are looking into all aspects of the case and take a decision on the matter accordingly. “We will verify his statements, and trace his movements and background. We will take a decision on the sections to be invoked after a detailed interrogation,” he said. Anil Kant said the arrest was made during a coordinated operation jointly launched by the Special Investigation Team of the state police, Central agencies and the Maharashtra police. He said the police are yet to obtain the preliminary forensic report on the kind of incendiary used by the assailant to set fire to the coaches and added that the question of whether he carried out the attack alone can be answered only after the interrogation is over.