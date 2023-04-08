Home States Kerala

Homeless people get keys for houses under 'Life Mission' project in Kerala

As many as 174 financially backward families in Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam and Idukki districts are the beneficiaries, official sources said.

Housing complexes built under Life Mission project (Photo | Twitter/ @pinarayi vijayan)

By PTI

KANNUR: The LDF government in Kerala on Saturday handed over house keys to homeless people in four districts under its flagship "Life Mission" project.

"Project LIFE" (Livelihood, Inclusion, and Financial Empowerment) envisages making Kerala a "zero-homeless" State by providing a home for homeless and landless people.

Each flat in the four housing complexes comprises a hall, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and balcony, they said.

"The LDF Govt in Kerala is ensuring #HousingForAll! Today, inaugurated 4 housing complexes, fulfilling the dream of 174 families. Through the #LifeMission over 3,40,040 beneficiaries have already received houses. 1,06,000 more houses will be completed this year," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet.

While Vijayan handed over house keys to 44 families in Kadambur near here, Ministers K N Balagopal and J Chinchurani gave away the keys to beneficiaries at Punalur in southern Kollam district.

Ministers V N Vasavan and Roshi Augustine distributed the house keys in Vijayapuram in Kottayam and Karimannoor in Idukki districts, respectively.

During the function, the Chief Minister said the Life Mission project has received widespread acceptance from all walks of life in society.

Over 3.40 lakh families have so far received houses through the project, and the construction of over 50,000 houses has been completed in the last financial year alone.

"At present, the construction of as many as 64,585 houses is progressing in various stages across the State under the Life Mission project. In the present financial year, as many as 71,861 will be constructed under the initiative," the Chief Minister detailed.

The four housing complexes inaugurated today were completed as part of the 100-day programme commemorating the second anniversary of the Vijayan government.

