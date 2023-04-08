Home States Kerala

In Kollam’s famous elephant village, ‘Modi’ is all the rage

Locals say the village has become famous because of their favourite elephant. Tourists visit the village just to catch a glimpse of Modi, who has become an integral part of the community.

Published: 08th April 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Modi, the beloved elephant of Puthenkulam.

Modi, the beloved elephant of Puthenkulam.

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM: Modi, the beloved elephant of Puthenkulam, known as the ‘elephant village of the world’, has captured the hearts of the local community and tourists alike. Adopted by Shaji Kaveri, a farmer, on May 26, 2014, from Jharkhand’s Sonpur district, Modi is named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom Shaji admires.

Modi’s impact on Puthenkulam and its residents is undeniable. He has become a symbol of community spirit. Modi has been vital to the increase in tourist arrivals to the village. Visitors come from all over Kerala to see the adorable and charming demeanour of the 38-year-old. Shaji has set up an elephant park for children near his farm, where Modi is the star attraction.

“The year 2014 is special for me because of the new direction the nation took. Especially the day Narendra Modi first became Prime Minister is very close to my heart. On the same day, we adopted him from Jharkhand. We named him after our prime minister. Just as our PM is dear to millions of people, our Modi too is dear to the residents of Puthenkulam,” Shaji told TNIE.

Locals say the village has become famous because of their favourite elephant. Tourists visit the village just to catch a glimpse of Modi, who has become an integral part of the community. Modi has put our village on the map, says Joy, a resident.

“Modi’s alluring gestures, such as lifting his trunk when he sees people, have made him a rock star with the locals. His attitude makes us fall in love with him. We visit this place with our family just to meet our beloved elephant,” said Kripa V, a regular visitor to the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puthenkulam elephant Modi elephant village of the world
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp