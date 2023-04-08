In Kollam’s famous elephant village, ‘Modi’ is all the rage

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Modi, the beloved elephant of Puthenkulam, known as the ‘elephant village of the world’, has captured the hearts of the local community and tourists alike. Adopted by Shaji Kaveri, a farmer, on May 26, 2014, from Jharkhand’s Sonpur district, Modi is named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom Shaji admires.

Modi’s impact on Puthenkulam and its residents is undeniable. He has become a symbol of community spirit. Modi has been vital to the increase in tourist arrivals to the village. Visitors come from all over Kerala to see the adorable and charming demeanour of the 38-year-old. Shaji has set up an elephant park for children near his farm, where Modi is the star attraction.

“The year 2014 is special for me because of the new direction the nation took. Especially the day Narendra Modi first became Prime Minister is very close to my heart. On the same day, we adopted him from Jharkhand. We named him after our prime minister. Just as our PM is dear to millions of people, our Modi too is dear to the residents of Puthenkulam,” Shaji told TNIE.

Locals say the village has become famous because of their favourite elephant. Tourists visit the village just to catch a glimpse of Modi, who has become an integral part of the community. Modi has put our village on the map, says Joy, a resident.

“Modi’s alluring gestures, such as lifting his trunk when he sees people, have made him a rock star with the locals. His attitude makes us fall in love with him. We visit this place with our family just to meet our beloved elephant,” said Kripa V, a regular visitor to the village.

