Kalamandalam Devaki passes away

An all-rounder in various dance forms, Devaki continued to pass on the knowledge she acquired over the years to the next generation by taking classes for the students of Kalamandalam.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kalamandalam Devaki, who is considered as the first woman artist who actively performed Ottanthullal, passed away following a cardiac arrest at Nelluvai on Friday. She was 75. Devaki learned Ottanthullal at a time when the art form did not get much appreciation. 

After five years of training under Malabar Kannan Nair and Kalamandalam Divakaran Nair, Devaki started performing Ottanthullal on various stages across the state. The blessed artist was an expert in all three types of Thullal- Ottan, Parayan and Seethankan. 

Due to her love for art, Devaki also started training in Mohiniyattam under Thottassery Chinnammu Amma. Later she tried a hand in kathakali under the able guidance of Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair. In her debut, Devaki performed the role of Lalitha in Kirmeeravadham kathakali. After marriage to Kalamandalam Narayanan Nair, Devaki joined Darpana Academy in Ahmedabad and learned kuchuppudi and bharathanatyam. 

An all-rounder in various dance forms, Devaki continued to pass on the knowledge she acquired over the years to the next generation by taking classes for the students of Kalamandalam.

