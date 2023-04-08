Home States Kerala

Vijesh Pillai appears before Kannur police, refutes Swapna Suresh’s charges

He further told police that Swapna might have hatched a conspiracy but he had no role in it. He denied all allegations raised by Swapna regarding their alleged meeting in Bengaluru.

Published: 08th April 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Vijesh Pillai, the person named by Swapna Suresh in her Facebook live as the mediator who approached her on behalf of CPM state secretary M V Govindan, was interrogated by ACP TK Rathnakumar in Kannur on Friday. During the interrogation, Vijesh said that he has nothing to do with the allegations raised by Swapna Suresh. He also said he doesn’t know Govindan.

He further told police that Swapna might have hatched a conspiracy but he had no role in it. He denied all allegations raised by Swapna regarding their alleged meeting in Bengaluru. All the allegations were fabricated by Swapna and he had no connection with Govindan, Vijesh said.  

The police interrogated Vijesh based on a complaint lodged by CPM Taliparamba area secretary S Santhosh. In his complaint, Santhosh stated that there was a conspiracy behind the allegations raised by Swapna Suresh to malign the CPM state secretary. 

ALSO READ| Kerala gold smuggling case: B'luru cops book Vijesh Pillai for intimidating Swapna Suresh

ED RECORDS ARREST OF GOLD SMUGGLING KINGPIN
Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the arrest of K T Rameez of Malappuram, the alleged mastermind behind the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case. According to sources, his arrest was recorded on Wednesday, and he was sent to judicial custody at the Kakkanad district jail on Thursday. Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (Cofeposa) was invoked against Rameez by Customs in November 2020. 

