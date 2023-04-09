Home States Kerala

Kerala to resist NCERT move for changes in textbooks

Currently, the state follows NCERT syllabus for textbooks at the higher secondary level -- Classes 11 and 12 -- for subjects like History, Political Science, Economics, Geography and Science. 

Published: 09th April 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Textbooks

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a clear move to resist the NCERT’s decision to drop certain portions from Class 12 textbooks, Kerala has decided not to follow the same. The state is planning to bring out customised textbooks, which are in line with the state’s general and peculiar characteristics.

Currently, the state follows NCERT syllabus for textbooks at the higher secondary level -- Classes 11 and 12 -- for subjects like History, Political Science, Economics, Geography and Science. 

The NCERT had recently deleted certain important portions from Political Science and History textbooks, including certain passages on Mahatma Gandhi, his assassin Nathuram Godse, the 1948 ban on the RSS, the 2002 Gujarat riots and Mughal Empire.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the state will not support the NCERT move. If required, the state government is ready to bring out supplementary textbooks with the deleted portions, the minister said on Saturday.

NCERT should be reorganised, include state representatives, says Sivankutty

Sivankutty demanded that the NCERT should be reorganised. The state will not accept the Union government’s move to distort history in textbooks, he said. “The NCERT should be reorganised by including representatives of each state. The attempt is to impose the RSS agenda through textbooks. Kerala will not support this move. Nothing can be imposed on Kerala,” Sivankutty said. He added that if the state’s objections are not taken into consideration, the state will look into the possibility of bringing out supplementary textbooks. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will communicate its objections to the NCERT. After this, a decision on the future course of action will be taken. General Education secretary P A Mohammad Haneesh told The New Indian Express that the state plans to bring out customised textbooks. 

“The state will bring out customised textbooks, by ensuring that the state’s characteristics remain intact. It will be done in line with the National Education Policy,” he said. Former SCERT director J Prasad opined that exclusion of certain portions from the Indian history will create two kinds of citizens. “The NCERT syllabus is the same in the CBSE curriculum too. Deleting key portions from history will create a divide in the society. NCERT has turned out to be a scarecrow now,” he told The New Indian Express.

The state’s move to bring out customised textbooks comes at a time when the NCERT is going to introduce new books for all classes on the basis of the National Education Policy. According to the NCERT, changes were made not only in history books but in other subjects as well, so as to reduce additional burden on students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCERT Textbook
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp