Masked men abduct Dubai returnee, wife in Kozhikode

The Thamarassery police have taken two people into custody in connection with the incident.

Published: 09th April 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A group of four abducted a couple from their house in Thamarassery at 9 pm on Friday. Parappanpoyil native Shafi Kurunthottikandi, 38, and his wife were abducted by an unidentified gang. After dropping the woman on the way, the gang took away the husband and fled from the place. Shafi, who was working in Dubai, had returned home a year ago.

Shafi’s wife Saniya, who sustained neck and body injuries while resisting the abductors, sought treatment at the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. Shafi is running a business in Dubai. The police received information that the kidnapping was related to a financial deal with a Koduvally-based man abroad. 

