Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to visit UAE next month

Published: 10th April 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 07:51 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to visit the UAE next month. According to reports, the chief minister will reach Abu Dhabi on May 7 for a four-day trip. He will participate in an investment meet and other events arranged by various expatriate organisations. 

He is also scheduled to interact with the public during an event organised by the Abu Dhabi Kerala Social Centre at 7pm on on May 7 at the National Theatre as part of the LDF government’s second anniversary.  Pinarayi will also visit Dubai on May 10, and the expatriate organisation has arranged a reception there.

A nine-member team, including Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas and Chief Secretary V P Joy, will accompany him. The chief minister’s office said the UAE trip was yet to be officially confirmed.

