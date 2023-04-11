It’s women who are now driving carpooling demand in Kerala

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When carpooling mobile applications were first introduced in the state a few years ago they were more popular with men. Women were hesitant to embrace them, citing concerns over safety and unfamiliarity. Now, however, the tables have turned as women are taking to carpooling -- which involves users sharing a ride with another commuter on the same route -- in a big way.

Over 50% of active riders are now women, say app users. “It is true that a large number of women have started using the apps. If, earlier, they considered them impractical, the trend has changed with the majority of users now women. Women previously travelled only with their colleagues, now they are not concerned about carpooling. It has many takers now,” said Aravind Kumar, a ride-share participant who works with TCS at Infopark.

According to many commuters, after the lifting of Covid lockdown, the number of people offering and using carpooling increased considerably. Apps like Quick Ride and BlaBlaCar are at the forefront of efforts to facilitate the service in the state, say riders. According to reports, Quick Ride has over one lakh users in Kochi alone.

“There are several factors contributing to women’s participation. After the easing of pandemic restrictions, many vehicle owners started offering rides. This coincided with the steep jump in fuel prices. The number of vehicles available for carpooling increased, making it easier for users. Since public transport is usually difficult to access and crowded, carpooling is a good option for commuting. Moreover, it is cost-effective, at nearly `3 per km,” said Resmi R, another user of the carpooling apps.

A recent survey by Quick Ride revealed that Kerala has the highest ratio of women users, at 51%, of the company app, while Bengaluru has the most carpool rides in a day. “It is true that women were hesitant to use the app, but now things have changed.

If we have a bad experience, there are different options available to get the help of law-enforcement agencies. App developers also have features that ensure our safety,” a woman user said on condition of anonymity. According to riders, the apps are mostly used by people working at Infopark and in the IT fields, and there is a good number that are still unaware of the service.

