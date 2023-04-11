Home States Kerala

Kerala to get right for choosing ration rice

The Centre also assured the state to approve the changes proposed by the state in the Legal Metrology rules, said Anil.

Published: 11th April 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

The officials intercepted a vehicle near Agiripalli and found two persons illegally transporting the rice.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil has said that the Union government has given an assurance to the state on giving the right to choose the category of rice for distribution through ration shops.

“The central food secretary said the state will be given the option to choose from “common” or “grade A” categories of rice distributed by the Food Corporation of India,” Anil said in a statement issued after his Delhi visit.

The Centre has said that a favourable decision will be taken on the state’s request to sanction more non-subsidy kerosene. It asked the state to replace kerosene with LPG for inboard engines used in fishing boats. 

The Union government accepted the demand to sanction kerosene allocation to the state once in six months. It also accepted the state’s demand to extend the deadline to provide fortified rice through PDS to June 30. 

The Centre also assured the state to approve the changes proposed by the state in the Legal Metrology rules, said Anil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rice distribution PDS FCI
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp