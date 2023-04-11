Kerala to get right for choosing ration rice

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil has said that the Union government has given an assurance to the state on giving the right to choose the category of rice for distribution through ration shops.

“The central food secretary said the state will be given the option to choose from “common” or “grade A” categories of rice distributed by the Food Corporation of India,” Anil said in a statement issued after his Delhi visit.

The Centre has said that a favourable decision will be taken on the state’s request to sanction more non-subsidy kerosene. It asked the state to replace kerosene with LPG for inboard engines used in fishing boats.

The Union government accepted the demand to sanction kerosene allocation to the state once in six months. It also accepted the state’s demand to extend the deadline to provide fortified rice through PDS to June 30.

The Centre also assured the state to approve the changes proposed by the state in the Legal Metrology rules, said Anil.

