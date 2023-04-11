Kerala train arson atack: Saifi planned to attack 3 coaches, had external aid

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The special investigation team, which has been assigned to the Elathur arson attack case, has determined that the accused Shahrukh Saifi had planned to target at least three coaches on the train. However, he was only able to attack one coach. Additionally, as the investigation continues, the team has uncovered evidence suggesting that the accused received external assistance to carry out the crime in Kozhikode.

To track Saifi’s activities when he landed at Shornur railway station, a team from the investigation team has been sent to gather information. It has been found that Saifi spent at least 14 hours in Shornur before boarding the Alappuzha- Kannur Executive Express. The investigation team is trying to gather information on what he was doing during this time and has begun collecting CCTV footage from the railway station and nearby areas. On Monday, the police team revisited the petrol station where Saifi had obtained approximately four litres of fuel, which was reportedly used in the train attack.

Saifi is currently in police custody for 14 days and is being held under tight security at the AR Camp in Marikunnu, Kozhikode. Due to doubts regarding the deaths of three people, including a child, the police have added Section 302 of IPC (Murder) to the charges against the accused. The investigation team has stated that the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be uncovered during further interrogation.

On April 2, Saifi poured petrol on the passengers of the D1 and D2 compartments of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express in Elathur. Three people died after reportedly jumping off the train in response to the arson attack.

Should be probed as a terrorist attack: Governor

Kozhikode: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the case should be probed as a terrorist attack, given the severity of the crime. He was talking to the media in Kozhikode on Sunday. He said the people would want to know if the attack was an act of terrorism, and any security lapses that may have contributed to the incident must be addressed. Furthermore, he called for increased security measures at railway stations and airports and stressed that if the attack is determined to be an act of terrorism, the case must be handled with utmost seriousness. He also emphasised that the state must leave no stone unturned in investigating the case.

KOZHIKODE: The special investigation team, which has been assigned to the Elathur arson attack case, has determined that the accused Shahrukh Saifi had planned to target at least three coaches on the train. However, he was only able to attack one coach. Additionally, as the investigation continues, the team has uncovered evidence suggesting that the accused received external assistance to carry out the crime in Kozhikode. To track Saifi’s activities when he landed at Shornur railway station, a team from the investigation team has been sent to gather information. It has been found that Saifi spent at least 14 hours in Shornur before boarding the Alappuzha- Kannur Executive Express. The investigation team is trying to gather information on what he was doing during this time and has begun collecting CCTV footage from the railway station and nearby areas. On Monday, the police team revisited the petrol station where Saifi had obtained approximately four litres of fuel, which was reportedly used in the train attack. Saifi is currently in police custody for 14 days and is being held under tight security at the AR Camp in Marikunnu, Kozhikode. Due to doubts regarding the deaths of three people, including a child, the police have added Section 302 of IPC (Murder) to the charges against the accused. The investigation team has stated that the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be uncovered during further interrogation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On April 2, Saifi poured petrol on the passengers of the D1 and D2 compartments of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express in Elathur. Three people died after reportedly jumping off the train in response to the arson attack. Should be probed as a terrorist attack: Governor Kozhikode: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the case should be probed as a terrorist attack, given the severity of the crime. He was talking to the media in Kozhikode on Sunday. He said the people would want to know if the attack was an act of terrorism, and any security lapses that may have contributed to the incident must be addressed. Furthermore, he called for increased security measures at railway stations and airports and stressed that if the attack is determined to be an act of terrorism, the case must be handled with utmost seriousness. He also emphasised that the state must leave no stone unturned in investigating the case.