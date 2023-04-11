Home States Kerala

Minister for Public Works Riyas dares BJP leaders to reject ‘Vicharadhara’

Riyas said faithful would use this chance to raise questions against such acts of the RSS and BJP.

Published: 11th April 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas(Photo | EPS)

PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Minister for Public Works P A Mohamed Riyas on Monday asked BJP leaders if they would dare to reject the ideologies of RSS explained in ‘Vicharadhara’.

The minister was responding to media persons queries regarding BJP leaders’ visits to the houses of people belonging to the Christian community on Easter. Riyas said the residents are responding to BJP leaders’ visits by reading out ‘Vicharadhara’.

“‘Vicharadhara’ portrays missionaries and Christians as one of the major threats to the country. Can the BJP leaders in Kerala and other parts of the country reject the book?” he asked. He alleged that the BJP leaders still continue to justify the killing of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his family. 

Riyas said faithful would use this chance to raise questions against such acts of the RSS and BJP. “As per the reports of United Christian Forum, the Christian communities in the country were attacked 598 times in 2022 on the basis of ‘Vicharadhara’. The attack on nuns in UP and the mob attack on a church in Chattisgarh should not be forgotten. Sangh Parivar activists were the accused in these cases. All these attacks didn’t happen on one fine morning,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P A Mohamed Riyas Vicharadhara BJP
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp