Minister for Public Works Riyas dares BJP leaders to reject ‘Vicharadhara’

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Minister for Public Works P A Mohamed Riyas on Monday asked BJP leaders if they would dare to reject the ideologies of RSS explained in ‘Vicharadhara’.

The minister was responding to media persons queries regarding BJP leaders’ visits to the houses of people belonging to the Christian community on Easter. Riyas said the residents are responding to BJP leaders’ visits by reading out ‘Vicharadhara’.

“‘Vicharadhara’ portrays missionaries and Christians as one of the major threats to the country. Can the BJP leaders in Kerala and other parts of the country reject the book?” he asked. He alleged that the BJP leaders still continue to justify the killing of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his family.

Riyas said faithful would use this chance to raise questions against such acts of the RSS and BJP. “As per the reports of United Christian Forum, the Christian communities in the country were attacked 598 times in 2022 on the basis of ‘Vicharadhara’. The attack on nuns in UP and the mob attack on a church in Chattisgarh should not be forgotten. Sangh Parivar activists were the accused in these cases. All these attacks didn’t happen on one fine morning,” he said.

