25 tonnes of banned plastic seized in Kerala; Rs 16 lakh fine imposed

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the ban by the state and Centre, plastic products and SUPs continue to flood the Kerala market. Enforcement squads formed to implement solid waste management rules across the state have seized around 25 tonnes of banned plastic products since the launch of the special inspections last month. The squads were deployed in the wake of the intervention from the High Court in connection with the fire outbreak at the Brahmapuram dumpsite.

During surprise inspections held between March 23 and April 4, the enforcement squad booked around 1,083 violations and imposed spot fines to the tune of Rs 16 lakh in total.

Large quantities of banned plastic products including plastic straws, disposable items, and plastic carry bags were seized during the inspections.

“We are planning to hold classes for the squad members on their powers and responsibilities, actions to be taken, and violations that can be booked. The members should be able to identify banned products and the amount to be imposed as spot fines,” said an official.

The official said that repeated and continuous inspections will help curb the growing plastic menace. “If we do this consistently we will be able to root out banned plastic products,” the official added. Enforcement squads have members from the police, Pollution Control Board (PCB), Suchitwa Mission, internal vigilance wing and LSGD.

“The squads have the power to confiscate vehicles and they will be keeping track of bulk waste generators and ensure that it’s being handled scientifically,” the official said.

Illegal littering on roadsides, and public places and the burning of garbage are some of the other violations that will be monitored by the squad. The LSGD has formed a district-level secretariat under the Suchitwa Mission to monitor and review the activities of the squad.

Kerala generates 10,504 tonnes of solid waste and over 590 tonnes of plastic waste per day. Around 49% of the waste is generated in households, 36% in institutions and 15% in public places. A district-level secretariat under the Suchitwa Mission will be monitoring and reviewing the activities of the squad.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the ban by the state and Centre, plastic products and SUPs continue to flood the Kerala market. Enforcement squads formed to implement solid waste management rules across the state have seized around 25 tonnes of banned plastic products since the launch of the special inspections last month. The squads were deployed in the wake of the intervention from the High Court in connection with the fire outbreak at the Brahmapuram dumpsite. During surprise inspections held between March 23 and April 4, the enforcement squad booked around 1,083 violations and imposed spot fines to the tune of Rs 16 lakh in total. Large quantities of banned plastic products including plastic straws, disposable items, and plastic carry bags were seized during the inspections. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We are planning to hold classes for the squad members on their powers and responsibilities, actions to be taken, and violations that can be booked. The members should be able to identify banned products and the amount to be imposed as spot fines,” said an official. The official said that repeated and continuous inspections will help curb the growing plastic menace. “If we do this consistently we will be able to root out banned plastic products,” the official added. Enforcement squads have members from the police, Pollution Control Board (PCB), Suchitwa Mission, internal vigilance wing and LSGD. “The squads have the power to confiscate vehicles and they will be keeping track of bulk waste generators and ensure that it’s being handled scientifically,” the official said. Illegal littering on roadsides, and public places and the burning of garbage are some of the other violations that will be monitored by the squad. The LSGD has formed a district-level secretariat under the Suchitwa Mission to monitor and review the activities of the squad. Kerala generates 10,504 tonnes of solid waste and over 590 tonnes of plastic waste per day. Around 49% of the waste is generated in households, 36% in institutions and 15% in public places. A district-level secretariat under the Suchitwa Mission will be monitoring and reviewing the activities of the squad.