Government college in Kerala to promote cultivation of millets

Published: 12th April 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at the millets stall set up by IHRD Marayoor at Ernakulam Town Hall | Nishad T Ummer

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Millets are a hot topic this year due to the UN declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets. While millet cultivation is being promoted among the farmers, education institutions also are doing their bit. 

IHRD College of Applied Science at Marayoor has come up with an initiative called the Rich Hill project which aims to not only promote the cultivation of millets, but also help the tribal people of Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary market the grains grown by them.

IHRD Computer Science HOD Padmavathy S said, “The initiative was proposed and implemented by the college’s tourism club. The college authorities decided to cultivate millets on five acres of land belonging to the college. Since we didn’t have the know-how regarding the method of cultivation, we roped in experts from the Muthuvan tribe who reside inside the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary.”

“The project will be implemented in two phases. This year, the grains which are ready for harvest will be saved as seeds. We want to also create a seed bank to bring back the millet varieties that have vanished from the areas. However, next year the harvest will be sold in the market,” said Padmavathy. 

The college’s initiative is an extension of the Punarjani project that was implemented at Thennamarakudi in Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary. 

