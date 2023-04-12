Home States Kerala

Wild elephant tramples youth to death in Kerala's Kannur

According to Cherupuzha police, Ebin Sebastian, 21, son of Shaju and Sajini was found injured in his farmland located in the forest fringe area at 6 am on Wednesday.

Published: 12th April 2023 01:01 PM

Herd of elephants image used for representational purpose. (Photo| Express)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Amidst complaints of increasing incidents of man-animal conflict, a youth was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Cherupuzha in Kerala's Kannur district on Wednesday morning.

Ebin is the second person killed in wild elephant attack in the district within the past one month. Raghu, a 43-year-old tribal youth was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Aralam farm on March 17.

People who went for morning walk found Ebin with multiple injuries in an arecanut plantation at Kanamvayal near Cherupuzha. There was a deep injury on the backside of his head. Though he was rushed to Kannur government Medical College hospital at Pariyaram, he died on the way.

