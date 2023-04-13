Get ready to brush up your skills in as many as 47 job roles

Sovi Vidyadharan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, you can hone your skills in as many as 47 job roles through interactive multimedia learning aids being designed by the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET). Though primarily intended for Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) students, the learning aids, mainly in the form of videos and animation, will be accessible to the public through SIET’s YouTube channel.

According to SIET director B Aburaj, the learning aids are designed with special focus on the practical aspects of VHSE course and promote self-learning. “The learning aids, which will be uploaded over the next couple of months, will cover job skills ranging from gardening to software development,” Aburaj told TNIE. The learning aids will also be telecast in the form of interesting programmes, he added.

The state VHSE course that follows the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) is revised periodically to keep job skills in tune with the changing times. Such emerging job roles will also be incorporated into SIET’s multimedia learning aids in due course, Aburaj said.

The SIET director hoped the multimedia learning aids being developed for job roles such as gardener, vegetable grower, fitness trainer and ornamental fish technician would have a large number of takers from among the general public.

SIET had hit headlines after it pioneered digital content in tribal languages that was lauded as a first-of-its-kind imitative in the country.

The institution, under the general education department, had also played a vital role in ensuring uninterrupted classes for schoolchildren during the pandemic.

The institution had come up with the idea of ‘Poottatha Padasala’ (school that does not close) to telecast live and recorded classes through Doordarshan for school students. This paved the way for the hugely successful ‘First Bell’ programme, rolled out by the government for state school students through KITE-Victers educational channel.

