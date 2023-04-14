Accident death case: Jose K Mani visits kin of victims of accident involving his son

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Amid criticism from various quarters over the alleged attempt of the police to sabotage the accident death case involving his son K M Mani Jr, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani on Thursday visited the bereaved family members of the two siblings, who were killed in the accident. Jose along with LDF local leaders arrived at the deceased siblings’ house at 6.30 pm and met their parents, Yohannan Mathew and Sissamma, of Kunnumpurath Thazhe, Karikkattoor.

It was on the previous Saturday that Mathew John aka Jis, 35, and his brother Jins John, 30, died when their scooter collided with a car that was driven by Mani Jr. Jose spent around 30 minutes in the house and consoled the victims’ parents and Jis’ wife Ansu. Jose assured them that he would be with the family forever. He also offered all support and assistance for any need of family members.

There were allegations that the police let Mani Jr go home without registering a case soon after the accident. Following the death of the victims, he appeared at Manimala police station on Monday morning and then only the police recorded his arrest. Police also tried to hide the driver’s details from the media shortly after the accident even though Mani Jr had revealed his identity to them.

KOTTAYAM: Amid criticism from various quarters over the alleged attempt of the police to sabotage the accident death case involving his son K M Mani Jr, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani on Thursday visited the bereaved family members of the two siblings, who were killed in the accident. Jose along with LDF local leaders arrived at the deceased siblings’ house at 6.30 pm and met their parents, Yohannan Mathew and Sissamma, of Kunnumpurath Thazhe, Karikkattoor. It was on the previous Saturday that Mathew John aka Jis, 35, and his brother Jins John, 30, died when their scooter collided with a car that was driven by Mani Jr. Jose spent around 30 minutes in the house and consoled the victims’ parents and Jis’ wife Ansu. Jose assured them that he would be with the family forever. He also offered all support and assistance for any need of family members. There were allegations that the police let Mani Jr go home without registering a case soon after the accident. Following the death of the victims, he appeared at Manimala police station on Monday morning and then only the police recorded his arrest. Police also tried to hide the driver’s details from the media shortly after the accident even though Mani Jr had revealed his identity to them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });