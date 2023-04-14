Home States Kerala

Accident death case: Jose K Mani visits kin of victims of accident involving his son

There were allegations that the police let Mani Jr go home without registering a case soon after the accident.

Published: 14th April 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Jose K Mani visits family members of Jis and Jins, who died in a road accident involving his son K M Mani Jr

Jose K Mani visits family members of Jis and Jins, who died in a road accident involving his son K M Mani Jr

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Amid criticism from various quarters over the alleged attempt of the police to sabotage the accident death case involving his son K M Mani Jr, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani on Thursday visited the bereaved family members of the two siblings, who were killed in the accident. Jose along with LDF local leaders arrived at the deceased siblings’ house at 6.30 pm and met their parents, Yohannan Mathew and Sissamma, of Kunnumpurath Thazhe, Karikkattoor. 

It was on the previous Saturday that Mathew John aka Jis, 35, and his brother Jins John, 30, died when their scooter collided with a car that was driven by Mani Jr. Jose spent around 30 minutes in the house and consoled the victims’ parents and Jis’ wife Ansu. Jose assured them that he would be with the family forever. He also offered all support and assistance for any need of family members. 

There were allegations that the police let Mani Jr go home without registering a case soon after the accident. Following the death of the victims, he appeared at Manimala police station on Monday morning and then only the police recorded his arrest. Police also tried to hide the driver’s details from the media shortly after the accident even though Mani Jr had revealed his identity to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accident K M Mani Jr
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp