Home States Kerala

CPM, BJP lock horns in Kerala over Church positions

CPM clarifies that Christians in Kerala are an integral part of secular fabric and should not be influenced by agenda

Published: 14th April 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two political parties, the CPM and BJP, in power in Kerala and at the Centre are caught in a political slugfest after the former criticised a section of Christian Church heads, even naming a few of them, for their allegiance towards the latter.

In a recent editorial in the CPM’s publication,  ‘People’s Democracy’, the party accused some church leaders of compromising their stance under the relentless pressure of the BJP government. The editorial mentioned Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of the Thalassery Archdiocese, and even Cardinal George Alencherry, whose petition in the Supreme Court to quash criminal cases against him was rejected, came out in an interview stating that Modi was “a good leader” and that Christians were not insecure under BJP rule.

According to the CPM, the BJP has adopted a two-pronged approach to influence the Christian community in Kerala. Firstly, it has sought to fan anti-Muslim sentiments amongst the Catholic community, particularly the Syro-Malabar Church. Secondly, the Modi government is allegedly using intimidation tactics to subdue anyone who does not fall in line with the BJP-RSS politics.

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated investigations against various church leaders, including Bishop Dharma Raj, the moderator of the Church of South  India, and religious leaders like K P Yohannan and Paul Dinakaran. Cardinal George Alencherry, Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, is also under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

Additionally, pressure is being mounted through the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

TNIE EDITORIAL | BJP’s Christian push: Adding to Kerala’s political matrix

The CPM clarified that Christians in Kerala are an integral part of the secular fabric and should not be influenced by political agendas.

However, BJP state president K Surendran criticised the CPM for disrespecting the Christian Churches. He stated that it is only the CPM’s delusion that they could pressure Church heads to withdraw their support for the  BJP through intimidation. “The CPM is in discomfort because the Christian community is responding against the LDF’s communalism. The Congress is supporting the anti-Christian article,” he said. 

Surendran also claimed that Christians in Kerala were mistreated even when the LDF was in power. 

“The chopping of the palm of Joseph, a  college teacher, happened when the LDF was in power. The CPM was with the Popular Front activists who had marched towards the Archdiocese of the Pala Bishop,” he

INTERVIEW | Christians don’t feel insecure in India, says Syro-Malabar Church head

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM BJP Church Christians
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp