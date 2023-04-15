Home States Kerala

BJP looks to ride Vande Bharat over CPM, claims Congress

Service will fire party’s two-pronged approach — Christian outreach & devpt — in search of political capital

Published: 15th April 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express arrives at Ernakulam Town railway station on its way to Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | TP Sooraj)

Vande Bharat Express arrives at Ernakulam Town railway station on its way to Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | TP Sooraj)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vande Bharat Express has come rolling in with its share of political drama. The BJP portrayed it as a Vishu gift to counter allegations by the LDF and the UDF that the Centre has been ignoring the state. Ahead of next year’s general election, the BJP can now look to push ahead with its two-pronged approach: of reaching out to Christian churches and sending the message that it is keen on developing the state. 

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said Vande Bharat serves as a response to people who have been dismissive of the train. It also reconfirmed the impracticality of the SilverLine project that the state government has been advocating. “The central government has not resorted to displacing people to bring development. The difference between the two is akin to the difference between SilverLine and Vande Bharat. It would give momentum to the state’s development,” he said.

However, the train has the CPM and the Congress in a fix. The state leadership of both parties haven’t responded to the development and are handling the issue with utmost caution. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has always championed development politics, has been watching the situation closely. He has taken a position not to lock horns with the Centre. The CPM will only strike once the Vande Bharat service starts normal service. Apprehensions have already been raised regarding the benefits that Vande Bharat offers — in terms of speed and time saved, et al — compared with SilverLine. 

“For passengers, the Vande Bharat service is indeed a relief,” CPM secretariat member M Swaraj told TNIE. “It’s the first time in nine years that a new train has been allotted to Kerala. But it has to be allotted to all states. So the claim that Kerala has received a gift is far-fetched,” he said. He dismissed the claim that Vande Bharat can be an alternative to SilverLine. “As per reports, this train will run at a speed of 80 km/hr. It is also reported that other services will be halted for it to pass. That means passengers in other trains will have to bear the time lag,” he said. 

Congress will have to devise a strategy to stay relevant in the issue. Neither the leader of Opposition not the KPCC president have responded till now. KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh welcomed the service. “But Kerala is not the only state that get the train. It has been allotted to all states,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Vande Bharat LDF Vishu
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp