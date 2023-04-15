BJP looks to ride Vande Bharat over CPM, claims Congress

K S Sreejith By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vande Bharat Express has come rolling in with its share of political drama. The BJP portrayed it as a Vishu gift to counter allegations by the LDF and the UDF that the Centre has been ignoring the state. Ahead of next year’s general election, the BJP can now look to push ahead with its two-pronged approach: of reaching out to Christian churches and sending the message that it is keen on developing the state.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said Vande Bharat serves as a response to people who have been dismissive of the train. It also reconfirmed the impracticality of the SilverLine project that the state government has been advocating. “The central government has not resorted to displacing people to bring development. The difference between the two is akin to the difference between SilverLine and Vande Bharat. It would give momentum to the state’s development,” he said.

However, the train has the CPM and the Congress in a fix. The state leadership of both parties haven’t responded to the development and are handling the issue with utmost caution. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has always championed development politics, has been watching the situation closely. He has taken a position not to lock horns with the Centre. The CPM will only strike once the Vande Bharat service starts normal service. Apprehensions have already been raised regarding the benefits that Vande Bharat offers — in terms of speed and time saved, et al — compared with SilverLine.

“For passengers, the Vande Bharat service is indeed a relief,” CPM secretariat member M Swaraj told TNIE. “It’s the first time in nine years that a new train has been allotted to Kerala. But it has to be allotted to all states. So the claim that Kerala has received a gift is far-fetched,” he said. He dismissed the claim that Vande Bharat can be an alternative to SilverLine. “As per reports, this train will run at a speed of 80 km/hr. It is also reported that other services will be halted for it to pass. That means passengers in other trains will have to bear the time lag,” he said.

Congress will have to devise a strategy to stay relevant in the issue. Neither the leader of Opposition not the KPCC president have responded till now. KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh welcomed the service. “But Kerala is not the only state that get the train. It has been allotted to all states,” he said.

