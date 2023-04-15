Home States Kerala

Digital resurvey draft map of five villages in Kerala, complete

Maps of 2 villages notified, rest to follow in a few days; officials expect less plaints due to higher accuracy of digi survey

By M S Vidyanandan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Digital resurvey has been completed in five villages and 10 more will join the list by month-end. Two of the five villages have notified draft maps and the rest will do it in a couple of days. The notification of the draft map, under Section 9(2) of the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act, 1961, gives people one-month time to register complaints.

The Ujar-Ulwar village in Kasaragod was the first to publish the draft map. “It was published on April 5 and not a single complaint was received until Wednesday. The digital resurvey has a higher accuracy than the previous technologies and equipment like Total Station. Earlier, we would receive at least 5,000 complaints when a draft map of 25,000 land parcels is published. This time we expect only a small number,” said an official source.

Veyiloor village in Thiruvananthapuram notified the draft map on Wednesday and three others —  Ottoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Mangad in Kollam, Alappad in Thrissur and Ponmundam in Malappuram will notify theirs in a few days. While Ujar-Ulwar is a small village of 170 hectares area, Veyiloor has 1,305 hectares, Ottoor 949 hectares, Ponmundam 916 hectares, Mangad 650 hectares and Alappad 572 hectares.

During the notification period, landowners are asked to check the map which would be available at the village office or the government’s “Ente Bhoomi” portal. “All of them should verify that the details are correct. They should check the name of the owner, area, bend points and the land’s category like wetland or dry land. Complaints on the draft map can be raised with the village office or through the portal. Rectification will become difficult after the final map is published,” the source said. A total of 200 villages are covered in the first phase of digital resurvey.

Real-Time Kinematic Rover and Robotic Total Station are the equipment used for the resurvey. On Wednesday, Revenue Minister K Rajan inaugurated the Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) control centre at the Survey Department headquarters here. CORS, installed at 28 locations in Kerala, would help in coordinating the survey equipment under the GPS network. They will ensure accuracy and real-time data acquisition. CORS can also rectify minute latitudinal and longitudinal errors in the GPS signals.

