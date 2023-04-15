Soon, drones to keep an eye on dumpyards in Kerala

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government, which was jolted into action following the fire at the Brahmapuram dumpyard and the public criticism the blaze sparked, is now planning to employ drones to survey landfills and dumpyards across Kerala.

The first-of-its-kind initiative aims to gauge the volume and characteristics of the dumpsites. Funded by the World Bank, the drive will be conducted jointly by the Kerala State Solid Waste Management Project and Local Self-Government Department (LSGD). Sources said preliminary measures to launch the drone surveys are over.

“Experts from the World Bank have finalised the terms and references for the surveys. We have finalised the procedures and must now identify an agency to carry them out,” said a source, adding, “We hope to launch the surveys in May.”

Officials in the know said drone surveys are considered very effective. “They are an advanced method that don’t require human intervention. Through the surveys, we can find the characteristics of the dumpyards, their density and what type of waste is accumulated there,” said an official. LSGD has identified around 44 dumpyards for the surveys. Of them, 40 come under municipalities and corporations, and four under panchayats.

18 dumpsites cleared, 1.59 lakh tonnes of legacy waste removed

It is believed that data from the surveys will supplement biomining efforts. Meanwhile, though steps are being taken to clear the huge heaps of legacy waste from various dumpsites, cash-strapped local bodies are struggling to fund the works. Of the 44 dumpsites around 18 have been cleared with approximately 1.59 lakh tonnes of legacy waste removed. “Work is on in eight more sites. We have tendered the work at Irinjalakuda and it will begin soon,” said the official.

The Centre has fixed Rs 550 for biomining 1 tonne of legacy waste under Swachh Bharat Mission. For municipalities with population below 1 lakh, the Centre will bear 50% of the cost, while the state government and the local body concerned will cover 33% and 17% of the expense, respectively. In local bodies where the population is above 1 lakh, the Centre and state will bear 33% and 22%, respectively, of the biomining cost, while the local body will cover the remaining 45%.

The official said Rs 550 per tonne is not enough as the work costs more in Kerala, around `1,000 to `1,200 per tonne. “Local bodies cannot raise huge sums of money for the work. Now, the World Bank has agreed to fill the gaps in funding,” said the official. The aim is to reclaim 160 acres of land and dispose of 10.5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government, which was jolted into action following the fire at the Brahmapuram dumpyard and the public criticism the blaze sparked, is now planning to employ drones to survey landfills and dumpyards across Kerala. The first-of-its-kind initiative aims to gauge the volume and characteristics of the dumpsites. Funded by the World Bank, the drive will be conducted jointly by the Kerala State Solid Waste Management Project and Local Self-Government Department (LSGD). Sources said preliminary measures to launch the drone surveys are over. “Experts from the World Bank have finalised the terms and references for the surveys. We have finalised the procedures and must now identify an agency to carry them out,” said a source, adding, “We hope to launch the surveys in May.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials in the know said drone surveys are considered very effective. “They are an advanced method that don’t require human intervention. Through the surveys, we can find the characteristics of the dumpyards, their density and what type of waste is accumulated there,” said an official. LSGD has identified around 44 dumpyards for the surveys. Of them, 40 come under municipalities and corporations, and four under panchayats. 18 dumpsites cleared, 1.59 lakh tonnes of legacy waste removed It is believed that data from the surveys will supplement biomining efforts. Meanwhile, though steps are being taken to clear the huge heaps of legacy waste from various dumpsites, cash-strapped local bodies are struggling to fund the works. Of the 44 dumpsites around 18 have been cleared with approximately 1.59 lakh tonnes of legacy waste removed. “Work is on in eight more sites. We have tendered the work at Irinjalakuda and it will begin soon,” said the official. The Centre has fixed Rs 550 for biomining 1 tonne of legacy waste under Swachh Bharat Mission. For municipalities with population below 1 lakh, the Centre will bear 50% of the cost, while the state government and the local body concerned will cover 33% and 17% of the expense, respectively. In local bodies where the population is above 1 lakh, the Centre and state will bear 33% and 22%, respectively, of the biomining cost, while the local body will cover the remaining 45%. The official said Rs 550 per tonne is not enough as the work costs more in Kerala, around `1,000 to `1,200 per tonne. “Local bodies cannot raise huge sums of money for the work. Now, the World Bank has agreed to fill the gaps in funding,” said the official. The aim is to reclaim 160 acres of land and dispose of 10.5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste.